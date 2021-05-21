O’Brien launches 3-pronged attack at the Curragh

A dozen talented sophomores will square off in today’s Irish 2,000 Guineas, the first Irish classic of the year.

The favourite is the accomplished Lucky Vega, winner of last year’s Phoenix Stakes (gr.I) and third in England’s 2,000 Guineas (gr.I) on his seasonal bow three weeks ago.

In the latter event, Lucky Vega was only beaten half-length by Poetic Flare, and Lucky Vega will be dangerous at The Curragh if he improves at all in his second run of the season.

But trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the Irish 2,000 Guineas a record 11 times, and he’s saddling a trio of challengers in this year’s renewal. The multiple Group One-placed Wembley is the shortest price among local bookmakers, even though 2020 Criterium International (gr.I) winner Van Gogh is technically more accomplished.

But American racing fans are bound to be most familiar with Battleground, runner-up in the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (gr.I).

The above-mentioned Poetic Flare adds further depth to the field, though completing the Guineas double will be a tricky task. Just 15 days after his Newmarket heroics, Poetic Flare finished sixth in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains (French 2,000 Guineas) in France, and now he’s wheeling back six days later to compete in his third classic in the span of 22 days. If Poetic Flare can turn the trick, he deserves a round of applause for a remarkable spring campaign.

Father vs son in

fillies’ equivalent

The fillies’ equivalent to the Irish 2,000 Guineas, the Irish 1,000 Guineas is shaping up to be a battle between father and son trainers. Aidan O’Brien will saddle three in tomorrow’s one-mile classic at The Curragh, including the improving Joan of Arc, who won the Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial two weeks ago. Longshots Empress of Josephine and Friendly also represent O’Brien in the entries.

But Aidan O’Brien’s son Joseph arguably holds a stronger hand with his trio of fillies. Pretty Gorgeous was among the most accomplished juveniles of 2020, cracking the exacta in all five of her starts while ending the season with a triumph in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket. Pretty Gorgeous will be joined by stablemates Thinking of You and Sense of Style, third and sixth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial.

Outside of the O’Brien trainees, key contenders in the Irish 1,000 Guineas include Fev Rover, who finished third in England’s 1,000 Guineas, and Miss Amulet, whom American racing fans will recall from her third-place effort in the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NULL AND VOID

NULL AND VOID

THE FIFA Disciplinary Committee will not open a case into Trinidad and Tobago’s use of veteran footballer Andre Boucaud in a 2021 World Cup preliminary round qualifier against Puerto Rico last March.

O’Brien launches 3-pronged attack at the Curragh

A dozen talented sophomores will square off in today’s Irish 2,000 Guineas, the first Irish classic of the year.

The favourite is the accomplished Lucky Vega, winner of last year’s Phoenix Stakes (gr.I) and third in England’s 2,000 Guineas (gr.I) on his seasonal bow three weeks ago.

ASATT blanked ...local swimming body also takes decision not to attend CCCAN

There will be no Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) for local swimmers for the second year running.

And the request from the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) to use aquatic facilities in preparation for national teams was also denied by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

CPL window confirmed

CPL window confirmed

Organisers on Thursday confirmed the dates for this year’s ninth edition of the Cricket Premier League, with the Twenty20 showpiece set to run for just over three weeks.

Red Force stick with core

Red Force stick with core

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have kept faith in the same group of players they signed last year and have added one new name to the list of protected players ahead of Tuesday’s Cricket West Indies Professional Cricket League draft.