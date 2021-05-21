O’Brien launches 3-pronged attack at the Curragh

A dozen talented sophomores will square off in today’s Irish 2,000 Guineas, the first Irish classic of the year.
The favourite is the accomplished Lucky Vega, winner of last year’s Phoenix Stakes (gr.I) and third in England’s 2,000 Guineas (gr.I) on his seasonal bow three weeks ago.
In the latter event, Lucky Vega was only beaten half-length by Poetic Flare, and Lucky Vega will be dangerous at The Curragh if he improves at all in his second run of the season.
But trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the Irish 2,000 Guineas a record 11 times, and he’s saddling a trio of challengers in this year’s renewal. The multiple Group One-placed Wembley is the shortest price among local bookmakers, even though 2020 Criterium International (gr.I) winner Van Gogh is technically more accomplished.
But American racing fans are bound to be most familiar with Battleground, runner-up in the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (gr.I).
The above-mentioned Poetic Flare adds further depth to the field, though completing the Guineas double will be a tricky task. Just 15 days after his Newmarket heroics, Poetic Flare finished sixth in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains (French 2,000 Guineas) in France, and now he’s wheeling back six days later to compete in his third classic in the span of 22 days. If Poetic Flare can turn the trick, he deserves a round of applause for a remarkable spring campaign.
Father vs son in
fillies’ equivalent
The fillies’ equivalent to the Irish 2,000 Guineas, the Irish 1,000 Guineas is shaping up to be a battle between father and son trainers. Aidan O’Brien will saddle three in tomorrow’s one-mile classic at The Curragh, including the improving Joan of Arc, who won the Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial two weeks ago. Longshots Empress of Josephine and Friendly also represent O’Brien in the entries.
But Aidan O’Brien’s son Joseph arguably holds a stronger hand with his trio of fillies. Pretty Gorgeous was among the most accomplished juveniles of 2020, cracking the exacta in all five of her starts while ending the season with a triumph in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket. Pretty Gorgeous will be joined by stablemates Thinking of You and Sense of Style, third and sixth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial.
Outside of the O’Brien trainees, key contenders in the Irish 1,000 Guineas include Fev Rover, who finished third in England’s 1,000 Guineas, and Miss Amulet, whom American racing fans will recall from her third-place effort in the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.