ANOTHER year and more success for champion trainer John O’Brien in 2020.
The retired pilot has saddled the most winners 17 times in the last 23 seasons and is even more dominant in the earnings’ category, with 18 titles in the last 22.
But O’Brien’s performance in the classic races last year was just taking it to a whole other level.
In a season shortened by three-and-a-half months because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 69-year-old saddled winners in ten of the 11 Graded events.
O’Brien agrees that it is an “unbelievable record”, but was quick to point out that the races were “not as competitive” as they usually are because of the pandemic.
His only blemish was in the Santa Rosa Dash when his charges General JN and Early Bird placed second and fourth, respectively, behind evens favourte Nuclear Power – from the Harriram Gobin barn – in the penultimate event before the shutdown on March 14.
O’Brien not only won the other ten Graded events, his charges placed at least one-two in all but the last one when Making Headines was his only representative on the board in the Gold Cup on Boxing Day (December 26).
The Ruthven Smith-bred and owned colt had also led the way home in the President’s Cup on Republic Day (September 24) and the Stewards Cup at the end of November.
O’Brien had a one-two finish in the President’s Cup as General JN was second, and he swept the first three places on the board in the Stewards Cup as General JN, racing in the stable for the last time, was the runner-up again, and was followed by defending champ Early Bird.
Making Headlines ended the season by winning his last four starts, but before the streak began he was also part of a one-two for the powerful stable when he placed second to Apocalypse in the Independence Cup on Independence Day (August 31).
The Trinidad Derby Stakes is considered the most prestigious event on the calendar and O’Brien manipulated the entire tote board for the first time ever in the 2,000-metre contest with Wise Guy, Apache, Bella Riva and Princess Steffani, respectively, at the end of November.
The first three had occupied the same positions a month before in the Midsummer Classic, after Wise Guy had won the Guineas, from Bella Riva, with Princess Steffani placing fourth.
With victories in the Guineas, “Midsummer” and Derby, Wise Guy became O’Brien’s second Triple Crown winner in Arima, but he could be edged by Making Headlines in the battle for Horse of the Year after placing second to Bella Riva in the Trinidad & Tobago Breeders Classic on Boxing Day.
The 2019 Champion Juvenile had also prevailed when they placed one-two in the first Graded event for the locally-bred three-year-olds of the season, the Royal Colours Classic, in early February.
The season began with an O’Brien one-two as Early Bird won the Sian’s Gold Sprint from Trini Aviator on New Year’s Day.
And his half-brother Super Bird led his second classic sweep of the board for the season, as Game Changer, With Honors and Passionate, followed respectively, in the St James & St Ann’s Stakes, the penultimate Graded event of the season on December 12.
O’Brien, who won the Triple Crown as an owner with Sky Rocket in 1986, enters his third decade as a trainer later this year, but like fine wine he keeps getting better with age and believes he could “keep going for another five years or so.”