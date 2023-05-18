O’Young brothers sizzle in ‘Magic Mist’ semis

O’YOUNG siblings Nicholas and Luc were in tremendous form on Wednesday night, but only one of them advanced to last night’s final of the Magic Mist Group Spin Cup Table Tennis Series at the National Racquet Centre.
Older brother Luc led Carenage Blasters 2 to a 3-1 triumph over WASA Club, and although Nicholas also won his two matches, their No. 1 outfit was edged 3-2 by QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites in the other semi-final.
This fixture came down to the deciding match and Abraham Francis, A1 quarter-finalist in last month’s Classified Championship, took it, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 12-10 over Jamalli Mauge.
The recently-crowned Silverbowl Under-21 champion had also lost the opening match 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-5 to Classified semi-finalist Javier King, and two matches later Imani Edwards-Taylor, runner-up in the last three major tournaments, defeated Nikolai Barbour-Alexis 11-7, 11-7, 5-11, 9-11, 11-3 for the Parkites’ other point.
Nicholas was expected to lose both matches in this fixture in straight games, but it was the complete opposite and heart-breaking that he had nothing to show for notching arguably the biggest wins of his career.
The Classified A2 and Silverbowl Under-21 runner-up stunned Francis 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 in the second match, and King 11-5, 11-9, 11-8 to force the decider.
Luc, who came back after an absence of about four years to reach the A1 semis of Classified, drew first blood for Blasters 2 by taking down Jean Marc Lee Fai 11-8, 11-8, 11-9.
And the former national top-ten player came back in the fourth match to complete the victory with a 6-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 victory over Riad Abasali, who had had beaten Silverbowl Under-19 champ Gabriel John 11-8, 4-11, 11-5, 11-9 earlier to level proceedings at one.
Playing in his first fixture of the knockout stage, Abhal Lai then put Blasters back on track by trouncing Joel Henry 11-4, 11-3, 11-9.