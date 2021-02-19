OH REALLY?

How can Guyana host the World Cup qualifier but Trinidad and Tobago cannot?
The question was asked by former Sport Minister Brent Sancho, after news circulating yesterday suggested the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s team will likely give up home advantage and play its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Guyana, on March 25.
Yesterday, unconfirmed reports stated that Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Roshan Parasram had denied a request from the FIFA-imposed normalisation committee to allow the match to be played here, owing to current Covid-19 protocols.
Neither Parasram nor FIFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad responded to telephone calls or WhatsApp messages in seeking clarity, or confirmation, regarding the impasse. And when contacted, men’s national head coach Terry Fenwick said he would comment at a later date.
Fenwick began full national team training on Wednesday with a contingent of local and foreign-based players, including the likes of Joevin Jones, Alvin Jones, Kevin Molino and Dwayne Muckette.
A Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) source revealed that Fenwick had been given the option of either playing the match in Guyana, or on a synthetic pitch at a neutral venue in Curacao.
The Englishman was reportedly fuming at the prospect of the “Soca Warriors” having to cede home advantage against what could prove to be the toughest opponent (Guyana) for T&T in preliminary group stage action, whereby only the top team advances.
Fenwick is said to be furious that two teams were denied access to play a key World Cup qualifier here when only a few months ago, and at the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak, Government allowed six teams to participate in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), while in an isolated bio-secure ‘bubble’ from August 18-September 10.
The 61-year-old former England international is reportedly also peeved that during the six months after FIFA confirmed that World Cup qualifiers against Guyana (March 26) and St Kitts-Nevis (June 8) would be held here, that officials of the Sport Ministry, Health Ministry and the normalisation committee could not come together to find a means for the T&T football team to host the one-off match.
Efforts via both telephone and WhatApp, to contact Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, also proved futile
The question was raised, why not hold the match at an alternative venue such as Barbados or Grenada?
“Anguilla playing their game in Miami at a neutral venue and Trinidad and Tobago can do the same. At the end of the day, the Government allowed CPL to play here and at the height of the pandemic. My point is, find a way,” contended Sancho. Given the many protocols which have allowed sport to take place around the world, Sancho is of the firm belief that a way could have been found to have the match played in T&T.
“It doesn’t make sense,” he added, “When you have 83 countries around the world hosting World Cup qualifiers, then people finding ways to do things.”