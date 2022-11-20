‘Old’ WASA quartet in ‘National’ quarters

ALL four A1 members of the powerful WASA Club of 2017 advanced to the quarter-finals of the Pristine Dental Solutions National Table Tennis Championship, yesterday, at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.
Captain Curtis Humphreys-- the only one of the quartet still with the former national champion team-- Kenneth Parmanand and Yuvraaj Dookram had all reached the last eight in the country’s most prestigious tournament simultaneously when they were on the same team.
But yesterday, Franklyn Seechan, who was instrumental in getting the others into the WASA Club about a decade ago, reached the National quarters for the first time when he impressively dismissed Nkosi Rouse 11-2, 12-10, 11-8 in a match which could have gone either way on paper.
The 58-year-old is now on the Hillview Renegades roster, along with Dookram and Parmanand, who surprisingly needed five games to get past Anthony Laquis (11-7, 19-16, 6-11, 8-11, 11-4) in the round of 16.
Dookram, the 2014 champ who is playing in his first major tournament in over four years, defeated Rod Singh 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6 in yesterday’s final round after a commanding 11-8, 11-8, 11-3 over former top-ten player Luc O’Young.
Renegades actually have half of the players in the last eight as David Mahabir, who represents the relatively new club when he visits from Canada, took down Isa Mohammed, another former WASA player, 11-4, 15-13, 11-7. The 71-year-old became the oldest-ever national champ when he made his first trip back home in over two decades, nine years ago.
Two-time champ Humphreys was really pushed before he overcame Silverbowl Under-19 champ Nicholas Lee 11-9, 9-11, 13-11, 11-7 in his final match.
The other players who booked their place in Wednesday’s quarters were Aaron Wilson and the Edwards brothers, Aaron and Andrew.
Tobagonian Javier King stunned No. 4 seed Anson Wellington 11-8, 11-7, 11-5 to get in to the last 16, but then the Tobagonian was beaten 11-7, 11-7, 4-11, 12-10 by Andrew Edwards. Older brother Aaron (Edwards), seeded third, was the most convincing winner in the final round, dismissing Christoff Roberts 11-4, 11-3, 11-2.
And last, but certainly not least, the top-seeded Wilson marched past Riad Abasali 11-3, 11-8, 11-4. The 24-year-old, who won the last edition of this tournament in 2019 and is the favourite again, was based in the United States when the first major open competition in the country in almost three years — Silverbowl Championship — took place in August.