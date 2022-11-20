‘Old’ WASA quartet in ‘National’ quarters

David Mahabir

AWESOME FOURSOME: All four members of Hillview Renegades, David Mahabir, from left, Yuvraaj Dookram, Kenneth Parmanand and Franklyn Seechan, reached the quarter-finals yesterday.

ALL four A1 members of the powerful WASA Club of 2017 advanced to the quarter-finals of the Pristine Dental Solutions National Table Tennis Championship, yesterday, at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

Captain Curtis Humphreys-- the only one of the quartet still with the former national champion team-- Kenneth Parmanand and Yuvraaj Dookram had all reached the last eight in the country’s most prestigious tournament simultaneously when they were on the same team.

But yesterday, Franklyn Seechan, who was instrumental in getting the others into the WASA Club about a decade ago, reached the National quarters for the first time when he impressively dismissed Nkosi Rouse 11-2, 12-10, 11-8 in a match which could have gone either way on paper.

The 58-year-old is now on the Hillview Renegades roster, along with Dookram and Parmanand, who surprisingly needed five games to get past Anthony Laquis (11-7, 19-16, 6-11, 8-11, 11-4) in the round of 16.

Dookram, the 2014 champ who is playing in his first major tournament in over four years, defeated Rod Singh 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6 in yesterday’s final round after a commanding 11-8, 11-8, 11-3 over former top-ten player Luc O’Young.

Renegades actually have half of the players in the last eight as David Mahabir, who represents the relatively new club when he visits from Canada, took down Isa Mohammed, another former WASA player, 11-4, 15-13, 11-7. The 71-year-old became the oldest-ever national champ when he made his first trip back home in over two decades, nine years ago.

Two-time champ Humphreys was really pushed before he overcame Silverbowl Under-19 champ Nicholas Lee 11-9, 9-11, 13-11, 11-7 in his final match.

The other players who booked their place in Wednesday’s quarters were Aaron Wilson and the Edwards brothers, Aaron and Andrew.

Tobagonian Javier King stunned No. 4 seed Anson Wellington 11-8, 11-7, 11-5 to get in to the last 16, but then the Tobagonian was beaten 11-7, 11-7, 4-11, 12-10 by Andrew Edwards. Older brother Aaron (Edwards), seeded third, was the most convincing winner in the final round, dismissing Christoff Roberts 11-4, 11-3, 11-2.

And last, but certainly not least, the top-seeded Wilson marched past Riad Abasali 11-3, 11-8, 11-4. The 24-year-old, who won the last edition of this tournament in 2019 and is the favourite again, was based in the United States when the first major open competition in the country in almost three years — Silverbowl Championship — took place in August.

Super50 Cup Honour roll

Sir Richie Richardson Award (Most Runs) - Rovman Powell (Jamaica Scorpions) - 346 runs

• Sir Curtly Ambrose Award (Best Bowler) - Shannon Gabriel (T&T Red Force), Nicholson Gordon (Jamaica Scorpions), Odean Smith (Jamaica Scorpions) - 15 wickets

• Collis King Award (Best All-rounder) - Kavem Hodge (Windward Islands Volcanoes) - 260 runs, ten wickets

• Gus Logie Award (Best Fielder) - Brandon King (Jamaica Scorpions) - eight catches

• Jeffrey Dujon Award (Most Dismissals) - Chadwick Walton (Jamaica Scorpions) - nine.

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force took the field against the Jamaica Scorpions in Saturday’s CG United Super50 Cup final, but captain Nicholas Pooran said his side, “didn’t show up with the bat.”

Defending champions Red Force lost their title at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North South, Antigua, after a three-wicket defeat to the Rovman Powell-led Scorpions. Asked to get a modest 218 for victory, the Scorpions got to 218 for seven in 47 overs, with Odean Smith coming in to take his side to victory with a quick-fire 13 off seven balls after six wickets had tumbled for 60 runs.

The large swathes of empty seats in the second half summed up the Qatar football team’s disappointing start to their first ever World Cup.

The night started with more than 67,000 mostly Qatari fans filling the cavernous Al Bayt Stadium, enjoying an opening ceremony that showcased the tiny Arab emirate to a global audience 12 years after winning the right to host football’s biggest event.

It ended with Qatar’s overmatched team trudging off the field, their unwanted place in football history secure and with many of their dismayed fans having long disappeared.

AYE! Is 52 minutes to kick-off, where allyuh?”

I didn’t think it was necessary to remind the person I was trying to reach yesterday about the clock ticking down to midday. When it comes to the World Cup though, you do what you have to because every four years everything but the absolutely essential gives way to the month-long feast of football.