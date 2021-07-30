Ole wants Pogba to stay

Ole Gunner Solskjaer insisted this week that talks are still taking place with Paul Pogba’s representatives and he believes a deal can be done.
Pogba said recently he has decided to play for Paris St-Germain and it could result in United cashing in their prize asset before his contract expires in twelve months.
However, Solskjaer says that after a heart to heart talk with Pogba the French international is looking forward to the new season with United. Real Madrid and Juventus, two other interested clubs, do not have the money available for such a big player. Pogba is due back for training on Monday after starring for France in the Euros.
Solskjaer would not be drawn into a conversation as he knows how tricky negotiations are with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola who is no friend of United. He would only say, “Paul knows how we feel and I’ve enjoyed my time working with him and I hope we can continue together.”
Klopp working hard pre-season but Shaqiri might go
Liverpool will fly to Evian in the French Alps next week for a pre-season match with Bologna. Currently into their third week of training abroad they will be in high-altitude Seefeld where Jurgen Klopp hopes to have Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota back from holiday but most importantly Virgil Van Dijk will take to the field.
In what is considered stiff opposition, Liverpool have the option to play Bologna before they play host at Anfield with two scheduled friendlies against Spanish clubs Atletico Bilbao and Osasuna. Xherdan Shaqiri is still on holiday but might not return.
After some impressive performances in the Euros the Swiss player has drawn the attention of Sevilla and Villarreal who have spoken to Liverpool’s management about a possible transfer deal. Lazio and Napoli are also monitoring the situation. A fee of £15 million has been discussed.
Chelsea ready to join the transfer action
Chelsea have confirmed that French centre-back Jules Kounde is their No. 1 target during the transfer period. Kounde is a top-quality player and one of the best in La Liga with Sevilla.
The 22-year-old will cost around £60 million but Chelsea are negotiating for a lower fee because the Spanish club are known to be in financial difficulties. Manager Thomas Tuchel wants to improve his strength at the back.
Owner Roman Abramovich has confirmed that cash is available for the right players and they have also raised £50 million by selling Fikayo Tomori to Milan for £30 million and Marc Guehi to Crystal Palace for £20 million.
I know there are more changes to come at Stamford Bridge and Antonio Rudiger could go if a good offer comes in and Kurt Zouma is unhappy because he is without a regular starting place.
Chelsea are acting rather wildly regarding a new centre No. 9 but they do have Abramovich’s cash. It seems to me that talking about Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski is rather like lashing out in every direction in the hope that they land one of them.
They have however created a vacancy by selling Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham is also available at £40 million. Tuchel met with the Chelsea board of directors this week to discuss his plans. With only two weeks to go before kick-off to the new season there is plenty of negotiating work to do.
City still chasing Kane
The Harry Kane saga is hotting up with Manchester City determined not to give up on signing the prolific Tottenham goalscorer. City believe Harry still wants to leave in search of silverware trophies.
The London side have already rejected a £100m offer with part exchange players as part of the deal. Spurs boss Daniel Levy said he would never agree to see Kane leading City on to the pitch to play Tottenham in their first match of the season at White Hart.
However, what Kane wants will likely win the day and that looks like Manchester City. Many City fans and some staff are still not convinced Kane is the right man to replace Sergio Aguero. They argue that Guardiola has based City’s success on technical brilliance from players such as Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne. Kane is however more than a 6ft 2ins tough front man.
As Guardiola says, Harry is deadly in front of goal, is never afraid to shoot but also contributes to the play around him as Son Heung Min’s goals prove with many coming directly from Kane assists.
Aguero is king with a goal every 108 minutes of his career but Kane is not far behind with one goal every 122 minutes. Guardiola is still fighting to land his man. He once insulted Tottenham by calling them the “Harry Kane team” and that is another reason Daniel Levy will fight until the last to keep him.
Mata’s experience earns him another year
Many people were surprised that Manchester United have renewed the contract of Juan Mata. The Spaniard did not see much playing time at the end of last season. He made only nine appearances in the Premier League. The arrival of Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri as attacking players will, on the face of it, threaten Mata to even more time on the bench. However, Ole Gunner Solskjaer has a plan and it is the reason why the likeable Mata is still an important part of his preparations for the new season.
Youngsters Shola Shoretire, Hannibal Mejbri, and Anthony Elanga have earned a call up to the senior squad and have been carefully prepared by the manager during pre-season training. It is their development that Solskjaer wants Mata to concentrate on.
He won the Copa Del Rey with Valencia as a young attacking midfielder and became world class as a playmaker with Chelsea. Despite being sidelined recently he is recognised as a leader and a true example of what a professional footballer should be. That is what Solskjaer wants from his new contract as he brings on the next generation players. Juan has also started studying for his coaching badges and the Blues have offered him an ambassadorial role when he retires.
Crystal Palace go for a Dane
New Eagles boss Patrick Viera is determined to make Crystal Palace a strong Premier League team this coming season. He has even spoken with Arsene Wenger his manager during Arsenal’s glory days and is working on the advice he was given.
The Eagles are closing in on a £19 million deal for Denmark centre-back Joachim Anderson. The Lyon man is also being considered by Tottenham and Manchester United but Palace have the inside track and the defender has passed a medical, taken at his holiday location of Thessalonika in Greece.
Arsenal still have majority of players available
Most of the rumours surrounding Arsenal players leaving this summer have not happened yet. As training resumed at their Colney Training ground, I spotted Sead Kolasinac, Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson, Willian and Hector Bellerin all taking part in one-against-goalkeeper and one-against-one exercises. Hector Bellerin in particular was very active and vocal, displaying total commitment and shouting at his teammates to “Come On” if he felt they were not giving 100 per cent.
Martial’s time is up
The word from Manchester United is that Anthony Martial’s time has come to an end at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular place under Ole Gunner Solskjaer and the arrival of £81.5 million winger Jadon Sancho has sealed Martial’s fate.
United want to off-load the Frenchman in order to recoup some of this summer’s big spending. Tottenham are interested, however, United want £50 million but it is Martial’s huge salary of £250,000 a week which is putting off the London club.
Newcastle have not moved on
Newcastle are preparing to fight to hang on to their No. 1 star Allan Saint-Maximin. The fans favourite, I hear, is alarmed that the Baggies have invested next to nothing this summer and at the moment have basically the same players who struggled last year.
Arsenal have still made no decision to continue loaning or selling Joe Wilock who was a tower of strength last year. Manager Steve Bruce said: “We’re weaker than we were last season because we haven’t got Joe Wilock at the moment.” Arsenal are under pressure from Newcastle to make a decision.
Gbamin in Rafa’s plans for Everton
Ivorian midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been given a confidence boost by Rafa Benitez which could see him pinning down a regular spot this coming season. The Everton player has suffered heartbreak since his transfer in 2019 with thigh and achilles problems.
After overcoming those problems he then collided with Lucas Digne in training which ruled out the final matches of last season. After rehab at the Finch Farm training centre, the £25 million signing is hoping to kick start his season although this could be affected by the Africa Cup Of Nations tournament which runs from January 9 until February 6.