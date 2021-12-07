Bermuda’s Olympic triathlon gold medallist Flora Duffy signed off for the year by storming to a record sixth Xterra World Championship title in Kapalua here on Sunday, beating her closest rival by more than seven minutes.
Duffy, 34, who won gold at this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo, led every leg on the way to successfully defend her crown and add another world title to her name. Last year’s race was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Duffy completed Sunday’s race – reduced to a duathlon because of rough ocean waves – won in two hours, 39 minutes and 49 seconds, well clear of Loanne Duvoisin of Switzerland, who finished second in 2:46:56 with Mexican Michelle Flipo third in 2:50:17. The hazardous water conditions forced organisers to replace the 1.5-kilometre swim with an additional three-kilometre run.
“It was just great to win my sixth Xterra World title and to finish a really great season off on a high,” an elated Duffy said afterwards.
Xterra triathlons are off-road, racing through trails and sand, while Olympic triathlons are raced on roads. Duffy is one of the few to excel in both formats.
The victory was a fitting end to a phenomenal year of competition for Duffy, who not only earned Bermuda’s first Olympic gold medal, but won a record-equalling third World Triathlon Championship Series title as well as capturing glory on her debut at the Super League Triathlon championship series finale.
Duffy was honoured in Bermuda with the renaming of a sports stadium and a road – Corkscrew Hill, which is used in international triathlons – a one-off national holiday was called by the government and a special set of stamps was issued.
Duffy is now looking forward to enjoying a well-earned vacation. “I’m probably more glad that the season is over and I can take a little rest now because it’s been a long year,” she said “That’s what I plan to do. I’ll have a few weeks’ vacation here in Hawaii before I start to think about next year and building back up.”