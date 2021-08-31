Alexander Zverev

NEW ORDER?: Dominic Thiem, rigdht, an Alexander Zverev display their hardware after the men’s singles final of the US Open in 2020. –Photo: AP

Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev ran his winning streak to 12 matches by beating Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 yesterday in the first round of the US Open.

The No. 4 seed from Germany stopped Novak Djokovic’s quest for a Golden Slam in Tokyo and is among the players with the best chance to prevent a Grand Slam in New York. Zverev, the runner-up here last year, followed up his victory in the Olympics by winning the hard-court title at Cincinnati.

“I’ve won two tournaments, I’m on a 12-match winning streak,” Zverev said. “I hope I can keep the level up and maybe even play better, because to beat Novak here is going to be an extremely difficult task.”

Zverev came as close as could be to winning his first major title last year in Flushing Meadows. He took the first two sets against Dominic Thiem before losing in a fifth-set tiebreaker.

He certainly looks capable of finishing the job this time. He stormed past Djokovic in the final two sets of their Olympic semi-final and then rolled past Karen Khachanov in the final. He followed that with his win at Cincinnati, where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev, both among the top five seeds in New York. Zverev is one of three men, along with Djokovic and Casper Ruud, with four titles this season. But he knows the tournaments that Djokovic won make him the obvious pick in New York.

Barty wins first US Open match in two years

Women’s No. 1 seed Ash Barty knocked off Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 7-6 (9/7) in her first US Open match in two years. The reigning Wimbledon champion, Barty skipped last year’s open because of the pandemic. Barty’s Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon and at the 2019 French Open came on grass and clay. She’s trying to make a major breakthrough on hard courts.

The 25-year-old Aussie shook off a lull in the second set and won in a sensational tiebreak. She finished with 31 winners, including 11 aces. Zvonareva was the 2010 US Open runner-up.

Barty is back in New York after remaining in Australia last year when the event was played with no fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was disappointed not to be able to come and play last year but I think playing here this year with fans makes it all the better,” Barty said.

Meanwhile, No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova, the 2016 US Open runner-up who lost to Barty in the Wimbledon final, beat American teenager Caty McNally 6-3, 6-4, while Belinda Bencic, the women’s Olympic gold medallist seeded 11th, beat Arantxa Rus 6-4, 6-4, and No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari topped Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-3.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PLEASED POLLARD

PLEASED POLLARD

Despite Andre Fletcher’s outstanding unbeaten 81, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) got back to winning ways with a comfortable 27-run victory over the St Lucia Kings in their latest Caribbean Premier League match, yesterday. 

Independence gold

Independence gold

Michelle-Lee Ahye finished strong to strike gold in the Women’s 100 Metres dash at the Palio Citta della Quercia meet in Rovereto, Italy, yesterday.

WI, SA women stopped by rain

WI, SA women stopped by rain

Rain forced the abandonment of the first T20 International between the West Indies and South Africa women at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground yesterday. 

The real ‘Champion’

The real ‘Champion’

Dwayne Bravo tells a story about Devon Thomas. Before the Caribbean Premier League started, the two of them were discussing where he would bat for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Bravo, the new captain of the team, asked him about opening. 

NOT FAR OFF

NOT FAR OFF

Kieron Pollard does not think his Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) side is far off from hitting …