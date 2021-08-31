Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev ran his winning streak to 12 matches by beating Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 yesterday in the first round of the US Open.
The No. 4 seed from Germany stopped Novak Djokovic’s quest for a Golden Slam in Tokyo and is among the players with the best chance to prevent a Grand Slam in New York. Zverev, the runner-up here last year, followed up his victory in the Olympics by winning the hard-court title at Cincinnati.
“I’ve won two tournaments, I’m on a 12-match winning streak,” Zverev said. “I hope I can keep the level up and maybe even play better, because to beat Novak here is going to be an extremely difficult task.”
Zverev came as close as could be to winning his first major title last year in Flushing Meadows. He took the first two sets against Dominic Thiem before losing in a fifth-set tiebreaker.
He certainly looks capable of finishing the job this time. He stormed past Djokovic in the final two sets of their Olympic semi-final and then rolled past Karen Khachanov in the final. He followed that with his win at Cincinnati, where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev, both among the top five seeds in New York. Zverev is one of three men, along with Djokovic and Casper Ruud, with four titles this season. But he knows the tournaments that Djokovic won make him the obvious pick in New York.
Barty wins first US Open match in two years
Women’s No. 1 seed Ash Barty knocked off Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 7-6 (9/7) in her first US Open match in two years. The reigning Wimbledon champion, Barty skipped last year’s open because of the pandemic. Barty’s Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon and at the 2019 French Open came on grass and clay. She’s trying to make a major breakthrough on hard courts.
The 25-year-old Aussie shook off a lull in the second set and won in a sensational tiebreak. She finished with 31 winners, including 11 aces. Zvonareva was the 2010 US Open runner-up.
Barty is back in New York after remaining in Australia last year when the event was played with no fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was disappointed not to be able to come and play last year but I think playing here this year with fans makes it all the better,” Barty said.
Meanwhile, No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova, the 2016 US Open runner-up who lost to Barty in the Wimbledon final, beat American teenager Caty McNally 6-3, 6-4, while Belinda Bencic, the women’s Olympic gold medallist seeded 11th, beat Arantxa Rus 6-4, 6-4, and No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari topped Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-3.