Olympic flame extinguished to end 2022 Winter Games

The Olympic flame has been extinguished in Beijing, marking the end of the most locked-down games in history. It was the second pandemic Olympics in the more than two years since the coronavirus first emerged in China.
The movements of athletes, media and workers were heavily restricted and everyone wore masks and took daily Covid tests. There were only 463 positive Covid tests reported among thousands of people who came to Beijing for the Games.
Internationally, many denounced the IOC for holding the Olympics in concert with a Chinese government accused of human rights violations. Several Western governments boycotted by not sending any official delegations, though they sent athletes. China denied such allegations, as it typically does. Attention now turns to 2024 in Paris, where officials hope for a Covid-free and scandal-free Summer Games.
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach praised China and thanked the people of the country for staging the Games in a safe way. He also thanked the volunteers who helped make sure the Games ran smoothly. He said it “breaks our hearts” that some athletes could not attend because of the pandemic, but said they still belong to the Olympic community.
Bach and the mayor of Beijing handed over the Olympic flag to the mayors of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy, which will host the 2026 Winter Games. This is the first time two cities have officially hosted the Olympics together. Cortina hosted the games in 1956. This will be the third Winter Games in Italy — Turin hosted in 2006. The winners of the men’s and women’s 30-kilometre mass start cross-country ski races received their medals at the closing ceremony for the Beijing Olympics.
Alexander Bolshunov of the Russian Olympic Committee earned his third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday. The race was supposed to be 50 kilometres, but it was delayed by an hour and shortened to 30 kilometres because of frigid temperatures and strong wind. Russian teammate Ivan Yakimushkin won silver and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway took bronze.
In the women’s race yesterday, Norwegian great Therese Johaug won her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics. Jessie Diggins took silver for the best result by an American in an individual cross-country skiing event since 1976. Kerttu Niskanen of Finland won bronze.