Olympic flame extinguished to end 2022 Winter Games

Giuseppe Sala

'YOUR TURN': The Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, takes the Olympic flag from

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, left, as the Mayor

of Cortina, Gianpietro Ghedina, right, watches during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, yesterday.

The Olympic flame has been extinguished in Beijing, marking the end of the most locked-down games in history. It was the second pandemic Olympics in the more than two years since the coronavirus first emerged in China.

The movements of athletes, media and workers were heavily restricted and everyone wore masks and took daily Covid tests. There were only 463 positive Covid tests reported among thousands of people who came to Beijing for the Games.

Internationally, many denounced the IOC for holding the Olympics in concert with a Chinese government accused of human rights violations. Several Western governments boycotted by not sending any official delegations, though they sent athletes. China denied such allegations, as it typically does. Attention now turns to 2024 in Paris, where officials hope for a Covid-free and scandal-free Summer Games.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach praised China and thanked the people of the country for staging the Games in a safe way. He also thanked the volunteers who helped make sure the Games ran smoothly. He said it “breaks our hearts” that some athletes could not attend because of the pandemic, but said they still belong to the Olympic community.

Bach and the mayor of Beijing handed over the Olympic flag to the mayors of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy, which will host the 2026 Winter Games. This is the first time two cities have officially hosted the Olympics together. Cortina hosted the games in 1956. This will be the third Winter Games in Italy — Turin hosted in 2006. The winners of the men’s and women’s 30-kilometre mass start cross-country ski races received their medals at the closing ceremony for the Beijing Olympics.

Alexander Bolshunov of the Russian Olympic Committee earned his third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday. The race was supposed to be 50 kilometres, but it was delayed by an hour and shortened to 30 kilometres because of frigid temperatures and strong wind. Russian teammate Ivan Yakimushkin won silver and Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway took bronze.

In the women’s race yesterday, Norwegian great Therese Johaug won her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics. Jessie Diggins took silver for the best result by an American in an individual cross-country skiing event since 1976. Kerttu Niskanen of Finland won bronze.

Two-for-two

Trinidad and Tobago’s Women Soca Warriors made it two wins out of two in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying yesterday with a 2-0 victory over Dominica.

The Group F match, played at the National Track and Field Stadium in Lenora, Guyana, was dominated by the T&T women. But that dominance was not reflected in the final score. At the final whistle, T&T substitute Chelcy Ralph slapped the sodden turf in frustration.

Pollard: WI gave good account

Captain Kieron Pollard was not happy that his West Indies side was swept 3-0 in their T20 International series against India yesterday. But he says performances were better than the final scoreline indicated.

The Caribbean team lost the last T20I in Kolkata yesterday by 17 runs after unsuccessfully chasing 185 for victory, the visitors ending on 167 for nine.

Removing blinkers

We are slowly coming around to accepting women’s sport for its own sake and not as a sub-standard alternative to male competition.

Full acceptance is still some way off, as the musings of a regional leader and one of our greatest-ever fast bowlers have confirmed. As referenced previously in this space, it was in the aftermath of the failed defence of the Men’s World T20 title last November in the United Arab Emirates that St Vincent and the Grenadines prime minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and former pacer Andy Roberts suggested that it would be acceptable for regional women’s cricket to pay the price as a greater effort was necessary to revive the flagging men’s game.

HUNT FOR MORE POINTS

