Olympic organisers delay decision on fans

Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame

(flashback)IN DENIAL: People wearing face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus take pictures in front of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame which was displayed outside Sendai railway station, Miyagi prefectur.

 —Photo: AFP

Tokyo Olympic organisers indicated yesterday they would delay making a decision on the limit for spectators in venues, possibly until June, as a resurgence in coronavirus cases complicates planning.

Games organisers decided last month that international spectators would not be allowed into Japan, and had said they would decide in April on how many domestic spectators would be allowed into venues.

But Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto told a news conference the decision would take more time while they study the coronavirus situation in the country.

“During the month of April we would like to show the direction we are going in (on spectator limits) but looking at the situation going forward, we are still considering the timing for making the final decision,” she said, following a virtual meeting with the International Olympic Committee.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said a decision “could come in May or June, depending on the situation.”

Japan is battling a fourth wave of coronavirus cases, with Tokyo and other areas implementing restrictions including shorter restaurant hours to try to halt the surge.

The Summer Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23.

Clement Campbell Jr emerged victorious in the men’s long jump at the Red Wolf Open in Arkansas, USA, last Friday. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student disturbed the sand at 7.42 metres.

Trinidad and Tobago international Ryan Telfer will spend the Canadian Premier League football season with Atlético Ottawa.

Tokyo Olympic organisers indicated yesterday they would delay making a decision on the limit for spectators in venues, possibly until June, as a resurgence in coronavirus cases complicates planning.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur will begin the process of pulling out of the proposed European Super League, the clubs confirmed yesterday. Chelsea are also expected to exit the proposed league, sources confirmed to ESPN.

CHE ANDREWS just missed out on a Triple Crown in the Duke’s Tennis Academy Tournament Monday night at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.

After already having two titles in the bag, the former talented junior and East Zone Classified B class runner-up Clint Singh were edged 8-7 (7/5) by Nabeel Mohammed and Kendon Cornwall in the doubles final.

North/Tobago upset East/North East

North/Tobago denied East/North East a perfect record in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Under-19 trials, defeating them by six wickets at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.