Olympic trial meet moved to Monday

The extension of curfew hours this weekend has forced the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAATT) to push back the first of two Olympic Games trial meets by one day.
Originally scheduled for Sunday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, the meet will now be staged on Monday at the same venue.
The NAAATT announced the new date in a media release, yesterday.
“By (No. 3) Order 2021 of the Emergency Powers (Variation of Curfew Times), our Commissioner of Police has extended the curfew restrictions on Sunday June 20. The new curfew period commences at 10 a.m. on Sunday, the same time at which the trials were expected to start. As such we have postponed the Olympic trials scheduled for that day to Monday June 21 from 3.00 p.m.”
The second Olympic trial meet takes place on Sunday, June 27, also at the Crawford Stadium.
Sprinters Rondel Sorrillo, Jonathan Farinha, Ayodele Taffe and Kamaria Durant are among the athletes expected to compete next Monday. Six events are on the programme — men’s and women’s 100 metres, 200m and 400m.
The two meets are being staged to facilitate home-based athletes with a shot at earning selection for the July 23 to August 8 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
“The events will be by invitation to eligible athletes only,” the NAAATT said in a media release on Tuesday, “and no spectators will be allowed. NAAATT has developed a series of measures to protect the well-being of all participants and these will be rigidly enforced.”