Olympic trial meet moved to Monday

The extension of curfew hours this weekend has forced the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAATT) to push back the first of two Olympic Games trial meets by one day.

Originally scheduled for Sunday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, the meet will now be staged on Monday at the same venue.

The NAAATT announced the new date in a media release, yesterday.

“By (No. 3) Order 2021 of the Emergency Powers (Variation of Curfew Times), our Commissioner of Police has extended the curfew restrictions on Sunday June 20. The new curfew period commences at 10 a.m. on Sunday, the same time at which the trials were expected to start. As such we have postponed the Olympic trials scheduled for that day to Monday June 21 from 3.00 p.m.”

The second Olympic trial meet takes place on Sunday, June 27, also at the Crawford Stadium.

Sprinters Rondel Sorrillo, Jonathan Farinha, Ayodele Taffe and Kamaria Durant are among the athletes expected to compete next Monday. Six events are on the programme — men’s and women’s 100 metres, 200m and 400m.

The two meets are being staged to facilitate home-based athletes with a shot at earning selection for the July 23 to August 8 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

“The events will be by invitation to eligible athletes only,” the NAAATT said in a media release on Tuesday, “and no spectators will be allowed. NAAATT has developed a series of measures to protect the well-being of all participants and these will be rigidly enforced.”

KEVIN MOLINO is back in training and has made himself available for Trinidad and Tobago’s CONCACAF Gold Cup football qualifier against Montserrat in the United States on July 2.

Should T&T beat Montserrat, they will face the winners of a similar elimination match between Cuba and French Guiana for a spot in the group stage and an opening preliminary round match against regional giants Mexico.

With the pitch not expected to change drastically from the first Test, the West Indies have made a few adjustments both in their approach and personnel, which skipper Kraigg Brathwaite hopes will change their fortunes in the second match against South Africa bowling off today at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

Fans in the region will return to cricket for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, when 400 fully vaccinated spectators are allowed for each day of the second Test against South Africa starting at the Daren Sammy National Stadium today.

The move is part of a pilot project initiated by the St Lucia government, in collaboration with Cricket West Indies and the St Lucia Cricket Association, and marks a major milestone for the sport which has been played behind closed doors over the last year-and-a-half, in keeping with the bio-secure bubbles created for each series.

Fans attending, however, must be over 18 years-old and must have received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on or before June 4. While admission will be free, persons will need to present valid proof of vaccination along with photo identification before receiving their ticket for entry.

FIVE Terminix La Horquetta Rangers footballers have been made available to Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national team.

Rangers boss Richard Ferguson yesterday confirmed such via a text message stating: “Players identified in the letter are allowed to attend training,” following a request from national team manager Adrian Romain to have the players available for the national team which participates in 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers from July 2.