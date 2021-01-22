ON A WHIMPER

Joshua Da Silva

IN FULL FLOW: West Indies’ Joshua Da Silva drives along the ground during his brief stay at the crease in yesterday’s second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. --Photo: AFP

An inexperienced West Indies once again failed to show any mettle and crashed to a seven-wicket defeat in the second One-Day International yesterday, to concede the three-match series with hardly a whimper.

For the second straight game, the Caribbean side’s batting was well below par, mustering only 148 off 43.4 overs and there were no nightmares for Bangladesh as they easily overhauled the target in the 34th over.

Captain Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 50 off 76 deliveries while the invaluable Skakib-al-Hasan controlled the latter stages of the run chase with an unbeaten 43 off 50 deliveries. The defeat was West Indies’ seventh straight one to Bangladesh in ODIs and their second consecutive series loss in the south Asian nation.

And that outcome was hardly surprising once they opted to bat at the Shere Bangla National Stadium and slumped to 41 for five in the 17th over, a position from which they never recovered despite Rovman Powell’s top score of 41.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan wreaked havoc with four for 25 while seamer Mustafizur Rahman (2-15) and left-arm spinner Shakib-al-Hasan (2-30) supported with two wickets apiece. There was misery for West Indies from the fifth over when Sunil Ambris (6) was squared up by Mustafizur and taken at short point by Mehidy Hasan.

Debutant Kjorn Ottley, the seventh in two matches for West Indies, struck two fours and a six in 24 but gifted his wicket by punching Mehidy Hasan to cover in the 14th over, after he had added 26 for the second wicket with Joshua Da Silva (5).

Three balls later in the same over with one run added, Da Silva played down the wrong line and had his off stump pegged back and in the next over, Andre McCarthy missed an ill-advised heave at the seventh ball he faced and was bowled by Shakib for three. There was hope when the in-form Kyle Mayers arrived at the crease but his disastrous run out in the 18th over before he had scored, attempting a non-existent single, plunged the Windies further into strife.

A 26-run, sixth wicket stand, between captain Jason Mohammed (11) and Nkrumah Bonner (20) temporarily halted the slide, as the pair tried desperately to rebuild. However, Mohammed was deceived and hit in front by Shakib in the 24th over and Bonner played on to seamer Hasan Mahmud five balls later in the next over.

Once Raymon Reifer was lbw to Mehidy Hasan in the 30th for two, the Windies were on the ropes again at 88 for eight and in danger of falling for below three figures. Powell, batting at number eight, had other ideas though, stroking two fours and a six in a 66-ball knock to see West Indies past the 100-run mark.

He anchored the largest stand of the innings when he added 32 for the ninth with Alzarri Joseph (17) and also put on a further 28 for the last wicket with Akeal Hosein (12 not out). Powell was eventually last out, missing a charge at Mehidy and going stumped.

In reply, Bangladesh paced their innings well, Tamim staging a 30-run first wicket stand partnership with Liton Das (22) and a 47-run second wicket partnership with Najmul Hossain (17). Tamim struck three fours and a six in his 48th ODI fifty before he was removed in the 26th over by left-arm seamer Reifer, edging a cut behind to leave Bangladesh on 109 for three.

Shakib then took responsibility for the innings, carving out four fours off 50 balls in an unbroken 40-run, fourth wicket stand, with Mushfiqur Rahim (nine not out) to deny West Indies any further success. The final ODI is set for Monday in Chattogram.

Yuvraaj back after two years

YUVRAAJ DOOKRAM is set to make a return to competition action after a two-year absence on Monday night in the first major table tennis tournament in the country in ten months.

Interim One-Day International captain Jason Mohammed said his inexperienced West Indies had so far failed to convert their potential into performance, resulting in the series loss to Bangladesh.

West Indies, featuring six debutants, crashed to a six-wicket loss in Wednesday’s opening One-Day International and followed up with a seven-wicket defeat yesterday, to trail 2-0 in the three-match series.

Kion Benjamin clocked a personal best 6.73 seconds to strike gold in the men’s 60 metres dash at the Husker Triangular meet in Nebraska, USA, last Saturday. In the qualifying round, the University of Minnesota sophomore got home in 6.79.

West Indies women’s team assistant coach Corey Collymore believes the regional women can rediscover their form for their historic 2016 T20 World Cup victory but said a lot of hard work will be necessary.

West Indies fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph admitted that their inexperienced line-up did not perform to their full potential against hosts Bangladesh in the first ODI on Wednesday, and said the players had to dig deep and play harder if they are to level the three-match series today.