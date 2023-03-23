Akim Toussaint

DARREN COWIE, head coach of the men’s senior hockey team is seeking to continue the overall upward trend of his charges as they prepare for the June 23-July 8 Central American and Caribbean Games scheduled for El Salvador.

Promoted to the position in October 2021, Cowie has methodically attacked the job of preparing the senior squad.

And with crunch time fast approaching, the former national team captain is liking what he is seeing from his players.

“Things have been getting better. We have been getting better attendance and with that, we have been getting better overall results. Also, we will eventually benefit from the fact that we have four or five players who are playing abroad. So they will bring back, I guess, a bigger intensity to the team when they do return, let’s say, in that May-June period.”

The five players include the UK-based pair of Tariq and Teague Marcano, Shawn Phillip, Stefan Mouttet and Evan Farrell. Midfielder/defender Shaquille Daniel has also had a stint overseas.

In the next few weeks, Cowie will emphasise physical testing which will give them a benchmark to work from.

“That is going to give us a nice gauge as to where we are at, heading into the last two to three months of prep,” Cowie said. “Technically and tactically, we are going to ramp up practice matches to get a better idea of the system and how we operate within the system and the concepts we want to work with.”

Those main concepts include ball movement and movement off the ball, featuring loads of combination play.

However, the coach stressed: “As much as we do drills - and we drill it as much as possible — we need to get those match-time situations to be able to execute that and repeat it in game situations,” Cowie said.

TTO’s team captain Akim Toussaint said skill-play has been the priority in this last block of training.

“During preparation, we have been working a lot on different individual skills - basic receiving (mainly reverse), lots of link-up play,” Toussaint revealed. “The main focus so far has been pointing at pressure to create two versus ones everywhere on the field.”

In advance of the CAC assignment, Cowie is pleased with the positive direction of the learning curve.

“We have seen a lot of progress in players. We are transitioning more into a team that is overly reliant on solely individual skill to one that is able to execute,” Cowie said, “but now we are able to mix that up and let it go hand in hand with combination play and choosing the right moments and when we need to be able to execute individual skill, to eliminate opposition, then get in dangerous areas of the pitch.”

Cowie added the benefit is that TTO possess several “dangerous“ players who can switch it up and play that combination and also play elimination, including the Marcano brothers, potent striker Mikel Pierre, Jordan Vieira, and Daniel.

Added to them is a bevy of young talents, spearheaded by Jovan Wren.

“So it’s not that we are changing our whole identity - we are still gonna play that fast up-tempo counter-attack type of hockey — but we also want to be ready for when we meet teams that are bit more structured, strong defensively and we want to be able to recognise that and be patient enough and disciplined enough to be able to break them down with good ball movement and good movement off the ball, rather than trying to barge through three and four players with individual skill alone.

