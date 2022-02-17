On the move

YOUNG Trinidad and Tobago defenders Noah Powder, Shannon Gomez and Jesse Williams all will play with new clubs in the second-tier United States USL Championship this season.
Powder and Gomez have moved to new clubs having spent a few seasons in the USA, while Williams is playing for the first time in the USA with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds having transferred from the Under-20 team of Irish Club Colerance. Right-back Williams, 20, made his senior men’s national team debut in 2021 and was a member of T&T’s 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup squad.
Meanwhile, Powder has dropped a division down to the USL Championship, where the T&T defender has signed for Indy Eleven on a free transfer.
Powder, 23, played last season for Real Salt Lake in the top flight Major League Soccer (MLS), but had some off-the-field problems.
Powder was arrested on July 2 after police reported he was driving 108 miles per hour on Interstate 15, driving erratically and allegedly appearing to race another vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and speeding, according to a probable cause statement filed with the Utah courts.
The incident also saw him suspended for three games by Major League Soccer after he pleaded guilty in a Murray courtroom to impaired driving. Powder was subsequently not allowed to participate in team activities, including games, until the suspension ended. Following the 2021 season, Powder’s contract option was declined by Salt Lake, having played just seven matches.
Powder is no stranger to the second flight, having spent five seasons in the USL, including 2019–2021 at Real Monarchs where he made 51 appearances and scored five goals before being elevated to their first team, MLS club Real Salt Lake on September 24, 2020.
Meanwhile, Gomez, 25, a former T&T Under-20 captain, has moved to USL Championship San Antonio FC, after four seasons and 77 appearances at Sacramento Republic FC.
Gomez, who plays at both right and left-back, had also played at MLS club New York City and Pittsburgh Riverhounds, since his 2016 move from local club W Connection. A right-back, Gomez last played for the national team in June 2021, when T&T were held goalless by minnows Bahamas under Englishman Terry Fenwick, a result which saw T&T being knocked out of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying.