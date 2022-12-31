ACE TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul is hoping to resume his Olympic qualification campaign when he saddles up for the UCI Nations Cup event in Cairo, Egypt, in March.
In October, in preparation for the UCI Tissot World Track Cycling Championships, Paul sustained a fractured collared bone—his second such injury of this type—along with a fractured rib, injured thumb, and contusions about the body during a training session.
“It has been a tough process but my injuries have healed well. My rehab has been going very good and I have been given the all clear to resume my training again,” Paul told the Sunday Express.
Those injuries effectively shelved the remainder of the 2022 season—including the World Championships and the UCI Track Champions League—for the 24-year-old rider from Gasparillo.
But Paul gave assurances about his return to competition in the first quarter of the new year.
“I must admit that getting injured is sometimes a part of being an elite athlete, but it’s all about going through the process and having the faith that all will go well to get back on track with training as soon as possible. So I wouldn’t say it’s frustrating, however, I would say it’s just another hurdle that I had to overcome in the last few years of being an elite cyclist,” said Paul. He added that periods like these have assisted him in developing a stronger mental capacity conducive for elite sport.
And the stocky sprinter envisions a hectic 2023.
“It will be filled with important races because it’s the start of the Olympic qualifying window. As always I will be taking it one competition at a time, starting off with the second Nation’s Cup in Cairo Egypt in March,” said the two-time First Citizens Foundation Sportsman of the Year.
Before the October setback, Paul had been having a terrific 2022.
The TTO sprinter had won sprint and keirin gold at the UCI Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia, in the weeks before capturing a complete set of Commonwealth Games medals in Birmingham, England, by pedalling to gold (keirin), silver (sprint) and bronze (1km time trial) in August.
Days later, he rode to triple gold in each of those events at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Peru, leading Paul to be seeded number two on the UCI sprint and keirin rankings respectively.
“I would summarise my 2022 season as a mind-blowing year for me. It was filled with many ups because of my performances and some downs due to injury, but it surely will be a year to be remembered. I had some great performances in the Nations Cup in the first half of my season where I won two gold medals in the sprints and keirin, then went on to win a full set of medals, plus a new games record in the flying 200m at the Commonwealth Games and then straight into the Pan American Cycling Championships where I won three gold medals. I must say I was happy with my performance,” he said.
Paul said he was humbled and greatly honoured to be considered one of the top sprinters in the world.
“Since I started cycling, it has always been one of my goals to get to this level. It has been a great experience. It has been a very challenging and exciting journey to get to where I am today. I have to say thanks to all my coaches for the part they have played in guiding me along the way,”
Paul embarked on his cycling journey in 2013 as an endurance cyclist under Elisha Green, before moving on to coach Anthony Sellier where his sprint talent was developed. He then transitioned to his maiden World Cycling Center stint under coach Scott Bugden before putting his faith into coach Erin Hartwell, under whom he experienced his first set of world-beating results. Paul is currently back at the World Cycling Center in Switzerland under the charge of coach Craig MacLean.