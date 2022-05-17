You would have to go back to colonial times to find the last time multiple West Indian territories played each other at cricket on the same island.
It first happened in 1891 when Barbados, British Guiana and Trinidad played each other in Barbados at a place called Bay Pasture. In 1895, British Guiana also hosted Trinidad and Barbados, but the Trinis and Bajans did not play each other. But in the next year, British Guiana, Barbados and Jamaica met at Bourda. At the start of the next millennium — 1900 — it was Trinidad’s turn to host British Guiana and Barbados.
But the uniqueness of Covid-19 has brought back an ole-time thing.
In fact, 2022 may mark the very first time that all six West Indian territories will be playing matches against each other on the same island in the same period. That’s what will be happening over the next three weeks, beginning today.
Covid restrictions in the region have made it necessary to compact the rest of the Four-Day Championship on one island, and Trinidad and Tobago has answered the call.
This may be a good time then to give kudos to the local cricket board. At a time when most other sports — including the country’s most popular one, football — are struggling to resume their normal activities, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s competitions have been coming thick and fast, just as the TTCB had promised.
Cricket has proved itself ready for the sporting re-start. And having already simultaneously hosted regional matches at two venues over the first two rounds of the WI Championship, the TTCB is in a good position to take on hosting five visiting teams.
This is an interesting time.
Four-day cricket may not be the format of choice for fans of the game in this country these days. But the opportunity to see all the teams in the region play over the next three weeks will hopefully prompt more than just a handful of folks to show up in Tarouba, the Queen’s Park Oval and the Diego Martin Sporting Complex to see some cricket.
Dear reader, this is a chance to see for yourself what the Caribbean has to offer in your own backyard.
It is also an opportunity to observe how the region’s cricketers go about their business.
West Indies and Barbados Pride captain Kraigg Brathwaite has his own hopes.
“You just want to see guys performing...I look forward to guys raising their hands and getting some big scores; guys batting long because you know Test cricket is five days, so we want to see some batsmen batting for long periods and obviously bowlers being tight and getting wickets.
“It will be great to see fast bowlers doing well in Trinidad. I think that will be a good sign. Obviously we don’t know the pitches but it will be good to see the fast bowlers out-doing the spinners,” he says.
So for one thing reader, you can keep an eye out for who will put real runs on the board and whether the visiting faster bowlers can adapt well to the surfaces here.
Some teams, like the Windward Islands Volcanoes, have been concentrating on getting their batters in a better mental state. Volcanoes skipper Kavem Hodge explains: “I think we’re just trying to understand the mindset of the batsmen...Obviously cricket, a lot of it is played above the shoulders, so we are just trying to be clinical and efficient in how we approach what goes on upstairs and that’s one of the directions we’ve been moving; just understanding what the batsmen’s mindset is like going into the crease and ways that we can help them and just understanding what works for them and when they play well, how they approach things and try and replicate that in practice.”
So if you go to see the Volcanoes play the Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, pay some attention to how Hodge and his men handle their innings.
And speaking of the Scorpions, their skipper is John Campbell who just got a new lease on his Test cricket life against England. Campbell got a century against the Pride in the second round. But having only taken strike in white-ball cricket since then - apart from one three-day practice match - Campbell, like probably all of his peers, has the challenge of making a quick transition.
But he says: “I’ve had quite a few net sessions with coach (Andre) Coley before and after those T10 games (in Jamaica) where they were about the longer form, so I think I’m in a decent place right now.”
For the sake of WI cricket, may his words prove true. The Windies team needs its best players to move their games forward. Any sign of that happening would be welcomed by those who choose to spend some of their time watching the action this week.
Give us a good show fellows.
