October is Calypso History Month. And if he was still alive, Lord Christo would have been ready to sing:
“Once a year in October, fete fuh so in Queen’s Park Savannah.
Carnival out of season, every man know the reason,
Colleges in the city fighting for football supremacy.”
The only thing is, he couldn’t croon “Q-R-C, we want ah goal!”
For a second year in a row, InterCol — the premier, most storied competition in secondary schools football — will not be played. In fact, for the first time in the 57-year history of the Colleges/Secondary Schools Football League, there will be no competition in back-to-back years.
Only World War I has managed to stop play longer than that, when Queen’s Royal and St Mary’s College were playing for something called the Decle Cup in the early 1900s. Such is the power of Covid-19.
Debate you may, the standard of the present-day competition. But InterCol has long become part of the national culture, the inspiration for song and nurturer of village pride.
“Proud To Be Malick” became the cry because of the play of ‘Compre’ boys Arnold Dwarika, Gary Glasgow and Shawn David in the 1990s.
Bourg Mulatresse became a place people outside of the East came to know better because of the fellows from San Juan Senior Comprehensive and St Augustine became famous not only for UWI and Exodus steelband, but the “Green Machine” from the Comprehensive school.
And Signal Hill became a place to respect because of the artistry and power of Dwight Yorke, Colvin Hutchinson, Wendell Moore and company.
I’m not playing sociologist, just making the point that it is a loss not to have InterCol; just as it has been a loss not to have so many other things that make this place what it is.
So while Memory Lane is a well-beaten path, I’m going down it today, just to bring back to mind some of the games that have made the InterCol tradition such a rich one.
Finals don’t always produce the best matches. I can think of some semi and quarter-final clashes which have been worthy of the final itself. But some of these finals I’m thinking of, had significance beyond just the quality of the game. This is not meant to be a comprehensive list. Space just does not permit such, so forgive me for leaving out many matches, and starting in 1978.
That was the year Mucurapo’s “Dread Dribbler,” Ian Clauzel put on a show at the Queen’s Park Oval in the North Zone final against rising power John Donaldson Technical Institute.
The country’s first rastafarian schoolboy player scored a 35-yard wonder goal that sent 18,000 in the Oval into pandemonium. However, John D prevailed 2-1. But the standard of play from two of the first set of non-traditional schools to enter the Colleges League made a statement about the future. The status quo had changed. John D, league winners in ‘77, went on to beat Naparima College in the final to become national InterCol champs for the first time.
The North Zone final of the next year, 1979, produced another classic in the form of a trilogy of games between John D and Fatima College.
“Strike Squad” captain Clayton Morris, and former Football Association technical director Anton Corneal were both central figures.
In the first match, Corneal scored for Fatima, Morris for John D -- from a corner no less - and Garfield De Silva netted the other as John D seemed to have won the game at the Oval 2-1. Except that referee Alexander Rodney Adney had allowed the official 80-minute encounter to run for ten minutes too many!
The game was replayed and ended 3-3, with John D scoring twice in the last 15 minutes. Defender Morris made two goal-line clearances. Part three of this unprecedented, controversial but riveting set of games saw Kenwyn Nancoo make himself a hero with two goals as Fatima won 2-0.
Plenty people used to go to watch those matches. And schoolboy football fever was still strong in 1985. How could it not be when people could go and watch a little fellow with a big Afro named Russell Latapy embarrass defenders on the park. They say about 20,000 people were in the National Stadium the day the unstoppable San Fernando Technical side beat an Arima team with “Strike Squad” star-to-be Kerry Jamerson and 39-goal Timothy Haynes 2-0 in the national final.
Latapy, “Marvellous” Marvin Faustin and Leonson Lewis also became Strike Squad heroes in the 1989 World Cup campaign. But that season with Sando Tech, they gave a delicious preview of what was to come. Some of the football of the Tech team was irresistible. It was a dream team, one that became a victim of its own success. The following year, Technical were debarred from schools football, the Colleges rank and file crying foul over the advantage such an institution seemingly had in being able to take in older, more mature players.
The year 1997 was also a landmark one, but in a different way. While ‘85 marked the end for Sando Tech, ‘97 saw the rise of the “Tigers” dynasty.
The crowd in the grand final was down to about 10,000 now.
But the party was hearty in St James the night of the final, after St Anthony’s stopped the St Benedict’s “Big Truck.”
Carlos Edwards would later make history as a “Soca Warrior,” a member of T&T’s only World Cup team so far. But 24 years ago, he was a goal-scoring hero when St Anthony’s beat St Benedict’s 2-1 in the Oval for the first of what would be to date, six national InterCol titles.
It was a breakthrough success for the late coach Nigel Grosvenor and established the distinctive St Anthony’s style of play as a winning brand.
There was real joy and jubilation that day for those players and their schoolmates and teachers. Theirs was the kind of feeling that scores of players, teams and communities have experienced over the decades of this special competition. October is indeed a month with history to savour.