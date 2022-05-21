Yannic Cariah’s fifth first-class century was the lone highlight for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force yesterday as they fell to a 187-run loss against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes on the final day of their third round West Indies Championship match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.
After falling to their first defeat of the four-day campaign, stand-in Red Force captain Joshua Da Silva told CWI Media that it was just “one bad game” and that the team will go back to the drawing board and try to bounce back with a win in their next match against defending champions Barbados Pride.
Set an improbable 459 to win, the Red Force started the final morning on 143 for six before being dismissed on the stroke of lunch for 271, with Cariah hitting an even 100.
Da Silva praised Cariah’s ton in the circumstances and was disappointed no other Red Force player could have followed his example.
Continuing from an overnight score of 36, Cariah kept the Red Force innings alive as he crept up to his half-century which he eventually brought up with a four off Hayden Walsh Jr though the cover region.
At the other end, his overnight partner Bryan Charles kept his composure for most of the first hour before the Hurricanes skipper Rahkeem Cornwall came back into the attack to get the breakthrough with Charles edging behind to wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo for 21 with the score moving on to 176 for seven.
Number eight batter Anderson Phillip didn’t last long, hitting a four before being trapped lbw by Walsh Jr off the next ball as the Hurricanes closed in on victory.
But Cariah continued to plug away, hitting Walsh for another four as he move to 60 before edging Cornwall for a streaky boundary to third man.
T&T had some more luck in the next over with Jayden Seales edging Walsh Jr for four consecutive fours as the score went past 200.
Recognising that the end was near with the second new ball a few overs away, Cariah played a few more shots, this time going over the in-field for two fours off Cornwall to move into the 90s.
A pull off Kieran Powell took Cariah to 94 and a cut off Cornwall to backward point took him to 99 before a quick single got him to his century.
Cariah then edged to Powell at first slip off Cornwall to end the T&T resistance with the match concluding shortly after.
The left-hander resisted for nearly four-and-a-quarter hours, striking 13 fours.
“We were behind the eight-ball from the start,” said Da Silva, who was standing in for regular captain Imran Khan who missed the game after testing positive for Covid-19.
The hosts had a forgettable first innings having been reduced to ten for four before being dismissed for 140. The Hurricanes, who made 357 in their first innings, didn’t enforce the follow-on and scored quickly in their second innings to bat the hosts out of the match.
“We didn’t get the result we wanted but we’ll go back to the drawing board and have our chats and come back again for the next one,” Da Silva continued.
Speaking about Cariah’s century, the T&T skipper said it was “exceptional and we were all very happy for him. It is just a pity that more of us couldn’t follow in his footsteps.
“I got some runs in the first innings but it wasn’t enough in the end. We had a few good stands but we need to do better in the next one.”
Da Silva added: “The bowlers bowled extremely well but it was a flat pitch and we just couldn’t bat on it apparently. We bowled really well with Jayden Seales getting five wickets and we are very happy for him.”
“The positive we can take is that we bowled really well at times and we’ll try and work on that. With the bat, we have to try and get that top four clicking. It is one bad game, we won two up front so let’s see if we can win the next one.
He concluded:“It is cricket, we win some and lose some. We’re not happy but we are all cheering on each other and we’re going to work towards the next one.”
The Red Force will face the Pride at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba in the penultimate round of the four-day competition bowling off on Wednesday.
At the same time, the Hurricanes will face the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, while the Guyana Harpy Eagles will tackle the Jamaica Scorpions at Diego Martin.