Dylan Carter had the satisfaction of posting a new national record in the Men’s 100 metres butterfly heats at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre here in Japan, yesterday. The 52.36 seconds clocking, however, was not fast enough to earn the Trinidad and Tobago swimmer a top-16 finish and his first-ever Olympic Games semi-final berth.
Swimming in heat three, Carter was in third spot at the half-way mark, splitting 24.53 seconds. But the leader, Croatia’s Nikola Miljenic faded badly coming home, and Carter touched second. The 25-year-old was 33rd overall. Earlier in the Games, he was 22nd in the 100m freestyle and 32nd in the 100m backstroke.
Carter has one more shot at qualifying for a Tokyo 2020 semi-final. At 6.12 this morning (T&T time), he dives into the pool in heat six of the 50m freestyle. A top-16 clocking, however, is a tough ask. Thirty-seven of the 73 swimmers listed for action have a faster entry time than Carter’s 22.44.
At 6.36 a.m., Cherelle Thompson will be in action in the seventh Women’s 50m freestyle heat.
Late yesterday, at Sea Forest Waterway, Felice Aisha Chow contested the Women’s single sculls D final. The T&T rower was impressive in the C/D semis, covering the 2,000-metre course in seven minutes, 45.14 seconds to finish fourth in race one. The top three progressed to the C final.
“It was a good effort,” Chow told the Express. “But I’m sad that I didn’t make the C final which would have been a fantastic outcome. But what was really great about this race was that I was in it for the C final. I was in the mix, I was fighting for it, I was a contender for a long while. I’m really proud of that.
“That’s a situation I wasn’t in very much at the last Olympics, fighting to be in one of those qualifying spots. So that was a fantastic outcome. I wish I had come in third, not fourth. But yeah, it was a good fight. That was my goal, to fight and do my best. I can’t be disappointed with that. Whatever that gets me, I have to be satisfied.”
Chow took an early lead in the semi-final race. She had slipped to second by the 500-metre mark, but trailed Namibia’s Maike Diekmann by just 17-hundredths of a second. Half-way through, Chow was third, behind the new leader, Jovana Arsic of Serbia, and Diekmann. The early push started to take a toll on Chow, and with 500 metres to go she was fourth, Sweden’s Lovisa Claesson having propelled herself into contention. Claesson’s steady pace earned her the lead, and ultimately the victory in 7:35.91. Arsic finished second in 7:39.26, with Diekmann grabbing the third C semifinal spot up for grabs with a 7:40.77 clocking.
Chow said she did not regret the big effort she put in at the start of the race, which saw her do a fast 3:46.62 1,000-metre split. She slowed significantly in the second half, splitting 3:58.52.
“I don’t think I frontloaded too much. The conditions get a little more challenging the second half, so I think everybody’s split came up. I guess mine came up more than others. Part of my issue is that when I get tired, I get less composed and have a harder time rowing my most efficient strokes.
“I’m glad I went as hard as I did. It’s really hard to be left behind and say you’ll work your way up. Maybe that works for some people, but it doesn’t psychologically often go that way, so getting up in it early was good for me. The commitment is there,” Chow ended, “but sometimes my composure and efficiency falter a little bit.”
T&T sailor Andrew Lewis finished 23rd in the seventh race and 24th in the eighth in the Men’s laser class event. With those two results, he retained 30th spot on the overall standings. Lewis will be back in action at 1.35 this morning (T&T time) in race nine. The tenth and final qualifying race will also be contested today.
After press time, last night, T&T track stars Michelle-Lee Ahye and Kelly-Ann Baptiste faced the starter in round one of the Women’s 100m dash. At 6.25 a.m., Portious Warren competes in the Women’s shot put qualifying competition. And Sparkle McKnight will do battle in the Women’s 400m hurdles heats, due to be contested from eight o’clock tonight.
After press time, last night, T&T judoka Gabriella Wood did battle with Maryna Slutskaya of Belarus in the opening round of the Women’s Over 78kg division.
Team TTO Schedule
(T&T time)
Friday, 1.35 a.m.
Andrew Lewis, Sailing, Men’s Laser Class, Races 9 & 10
Friday, 6.12 a.m.
Dylan Carter, Swimming, Men’s 50m Freestyle, Heat 6
Friday, 6.25 a.m.
Portious Warren, Athletics, Women’s Shot Put, Qualification
Friday, 6.36 a.m.
Cherelle Thompson, Swimming, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Heat 7
Friday, 8.00 p.m.
Sparkle McKnight, Athletics, Women’s 400m Hurdles, Heats
Saturday, 6.10 a.m.
Andwuelle Wright, Athletics, Men’s Long Jump, Qualification
Saturday, 8.50 p.m.
Tyra Gittens, Athletics, Women’s Long Jump, Qualification
Saturday, 9.45 p.m.
Deon Lendore, Athletics, Men’s 400m, Round 1
Saturday, 9.45 p.m.
Machel Cedenio, Athletics, Men’s 400m, Round 1
Saturday, 9.45 p.m.
Dwight St Hillaire, Athletics, Men’s 400m, Round 1