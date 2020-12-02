One more shot

Cleopatra Borel is firmly focused on next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. If she does qualify, the Mayaro shot putter would step into the Olympic Stadium throwing circle as a 42-year-old veteran.
At first glance, Borel’s goal to become a five-time Olympian may seem lofty. It would be folly, though, to place any limitations on what she can achieve. Borel’s best Olympic finish came at the age of 37, the Trinidad and Tobago thrower securing seventh spot in the women’s shot put at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Borel is not talking about climbing the podium in Tokyo. But who’s to say such an achievement is beyond her? Surely, it would be her last shot at adding Olympic precious metal to her collection of Pan American and Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games titles and Commonwealth Games medals.
“I’m training for Tokyo,” Borel told the Express, “and having the time of my life. I’ll love to make it to Tokyo healthy, happy and throw over 19 metres. I’m really getting to know myself and gaining a deep understanding of what’s possible when I accept and adjust. I’m thinking outside the box with my training, conducting a lot of research into throw technique as well as strength and conditioning.
“I feel a sense of peace,” she continued, “to do my best right here in Trinidad despite the odds, because when I get one final chance to do what I love, I’m going to take it!”
A Tokyo Games swansong would certainly be a fitting end to one of the most illustrious careers in T&T sport.
“It’s been a long and arduous journey from Rio 2016 to the possibility of Tokyo in 2021. There was a lot to overcome during this time. For example, I needed surgery, and studied for my post-graduate diploma in sports management, and I’m currently engaged in the process of writing my Masters Thesis in Sports Management.
“At the start of the pandemic, I was really disappointed at the prospect of the Games being postponed. But now, I’m excited to give my sport another shot. For sure I’ll consider ending my career in Tokyo a happy ending.”
Borel is determined to make a positive contribution to T&T when her days in the shot put circle are over. She was actually selected as the People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate for the Port of Spain South constituency for the General Elections, last August. However, the 2015 Pan American Games champion was unable to contest the seat because of her dual citizenship—T&T and United States.
“More and more people with unique voices and perspectives are stepping up to serve their communities. I hope that more individuals are inspired to take bold steps to make a positive impact on the future of our nation.”
Borel has put the election disappointment behind her, and is looking forward to adding value to the national landscape.
“My throwing career is very close to its end and I am making plans to move forward. I’ll continue working on my skills as a coach, not just in the throwing events but also in strength and conditioning.”
Borel also envisions making a difference as part of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development set-up.
“As with any organisation, I’ll have to wait for positions to be advertised and apply. I have no expectation of simply being hired because I represented the country as an athlete. Therefore, I work to supplement my athletic experience with the pursuit of academic qualifications and experience where possible.”
Borel’s post-Tokyo contribution in the area of sport is set to be multi-faceted.
“As a graduate of the UWI/FIFA CIES sports management programme, I’ll like to use what I’ve learnt in courses like sport management and marketing and many others to enter the sport industry as an entrepreneur. I’m working on developing a sport promotion company with two members of my cohort, water polo coach and referee Henley Callender and sport facility manager Keron Modeste.
“We believe in working to create a local sport industry that will contribute to that quality of life here in T&T. Former national football captain Kenwyne Jones is currently in the programme, and there are many notable graduates of the FIFA CIES Masters Programme such as Geoffrey Edwards and Camara David working towards the development of the sport and entertainment industry.”
Borel said teamwork is key in taking sport forward.
“I believe that I can best contribute to the sporting landscape of T&T by collaborating with the past and present sporting greats, as well as a number of present and former national athletes who currently reside here in Trinidad and Tobago.
“We have individuals such as my girl Candice Scott, Nicconnor Alexander, Yohance Marshall and many more intelligent, experienced and talented individuals whom I hope to work alongside for the development of sport in T&T. In my ‘playing’ career, I was an individual athlete,” Borel ended, “but it is my dream to be a part of the administrative team that takes sport to the next level.”