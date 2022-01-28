With back-to-back matches this week and the series on the line, both West Indies and England have had to deal with their own issues.
For West Indies, allegations of victimisation in the camp put a damper on the team’s 20-run victory in the third T20I last Wednesday which gave the hosts a 2-1 series lead.
Kieron Pollard’s men will be chasing a series victory today in the fourth T20I at Kensington Oval in Barbados from 4 p.m. The Windies won the series opener before losing a thriller by one run in the second game. The hosts came good with the bat in the third match with Rovman Powell hitting a century and Nicholas Pooran scoring a half-century and that victory would have given the “men in maroon” some momentum heading into the weekend fixtures.
However, talk of victimisation would have left a sour taste within the camp with head coach Phil Simmons and Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt both having to come out to dismiss the allegations.
On the other side of the coin, England will be dealing with the loss of skipper Eoin Morgan who will miss the final two matches of the series with a low-grade quadriceps injury.
Morgan sat out the third T20 in Barbados on Wednesday night after he felt pain in his right quad during the warm-up. Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a right thigh-muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour. Moeen Ali will again assume the captaincy for this weekend’s decisive fixtures.
Meanwhile, West Indies assistant coach Monty Desai said the team is confident of closing out the series and that he was pleased to see everything they have been doing in practice being applied during the games.
“What was heartening to see is whatever they are thinking and whatever they are planning and whatever they are putting in as part of their preparations in the training sessions, we see a lot of those things coming out in the game,” Desai told the media yesterday. He explained that the Windies will be looking to win the different phases of the game and while six-hitting is their “flavour”, other aspects of batsmanship also needs to come into play.
“The idea behind it is that we want to win phases. There is the powerplay phase, the middle over phase and the last quarter phase. Over a period of time, we have been very good in the last quarter phase and that remains our strength. We have seen opponents look out for that with their death bowling,” Desai explained.
Simmons also felt like the players were understanding the game a lot better and wanted them to stay on point to close out the series. “I think the good thing is that a number of these players were around last year and have been playing in a lot of leagues so the understanding of T20 cricket is getting better. But I think it is about players getting down to the brass tacks that we need to do certain things in T20 cricket just as you are doing outside, you need to doing it for West Indies,” said Simmons.
SQUADS:
WEST INDIES (from): Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.
ENGLAND (from): Moeen Ali (captain), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Harry Brook, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince.