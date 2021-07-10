‘One of my best’

Hayden Walsh Jr hadn’t played a T20 match for the West Indies in over a year. But he made his reappearance in maroon colours count Friday in the first T20 International against Australia.
The Leeward Islands leg-spinner made up for lost time with three wickets to help the Windies come from behind to snatch victory from defeat at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.
Left-arm seamer Obed McCoy won Man-of-the-Match honours for his four wickets for four 26 runs that confirmed the 18-run win after WI had set Aaron Finch’s Aussies 146 for victory. Australia were dismissed for 127 with 24 balls to spare. But Walsh’s wicket’s were equally vital to giving Nicholas Pooran a debut win as West Indies captain, standing in for Kieron Pollard, out with a hamstring strain.
“I’m so pleased. I’ve been preparing for a very long time, hardships and being out and really wanting to get back. I’m just really pleased that I came back and I used my first opportunity to do well,” Walsh Jr said, post match... “After my mishap in Bangladesh where I tested positive for Covid, I didn’t really have a good Super50 and I’m really happy that I’m back...
“I was really looking forward to this opportunity. Not featuring in Sri Lanka and South Africa (series), I was really determined to just grab one opportunity so I’m just happy to have...a very good performance on the board.”
Asked to rate his performance, he said, “I would put it up there, probably one or two. To come in when the pressure is on, Australia could have literally walked the game at that point, I really enjoyed that change in the game there.”
It was a Friday night with late drama as the Australians lost six wickets for 19 runs to give up a match they had well in hand after the Powerplay.
The Aussies were sailing to their target at 70 for three after the first six overs. At the same stage, WI were 24 for two. But as quickly as the runs came, the wickets followed.
McCoy (4-0-26-4) got No.4 Josh Philippe and the last three batsmen with well executed slower balls. Mitchell Starc — superbly caught by Fabian Allen sprinting from midwicket to long-on, and Josh Hazlewood snicking to wicketkeeper Pooran — were picked up in McCoy’s last over to end the match.
He was mobbed by his mates at game’s end.
“Normally I know that surface has nice bounce and carry but I was just trying to slow my pace as much as I can,” McCoy noted later. “I noticed earlier in the innings when the spinners were bowling, they were getting a bit of turn but not much, so I was saying my slower balls would grip enough.”
Arguably however, it was Walsh who got the biggest wicket of all. Mitchell Marsh was clinical and ruthless through the off-side in getting a 31-ball 51, which built on opener Matthew Wade’s 14-ball 33. But in the 13th over, Marsh drove a return catch straight back to Walsh (117 for six). Not afraid to bowl his googlies, Walsh was rewarded for his wicket to wicket approach with figures of 4-0-23-3. Because of him, the door was opened for McCoy.
The Aussies paid for some uncontrolled aggression. And the result would have been both a source of great satisfaction and relief for Pooran. His batsmen had been let off the hook following another underwhelming display.
The significant exception was Andre Russell.
Pooran (17, 16 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (20, 25 balls) had put on 30 for the fourth wicket before he arrived following Pooran’s needless run out in the 12th over (65 for four). Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons and Chris Gayle all failed to survive the first six overs, Lewis and Gayle succumbing to the excellent seamer Hazlewood (4-1-12-3) who set the tone, bowling a rare maiden in the third over.
But a side’s cause is never lost once Andre Russell is at the crease. And “Dre Russ” proceeded to muscle his way to his first T20 50 for the West Indies.
It took him just 28 balls to get his 51 runs, mainly because of five sixes and three fours powered through the leg-side and straight down the ground.
Hetmyer, struggling like the rest to get a rhythm on a surface he described as “a bit two-paced,” supported for a while, putting on 36 with Russell before he snicked a cut off Marsh to Mitchell Stark at short third-man at the end of the 16th. But Russell carried on until the final over where he played on to a second-ball yorker from Hazlewood.
Despite his big effort though, a total of 145 for six didn’t seem good enough for a victory.
Nobody catered for Walsh’s fine comeback and McCoy’s late masterclass.
The second match in the series was scheduled for last night at the same venue.