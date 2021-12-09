TEAM TTO swimmer Ornella Walker has been withdrawn from the national squad attending the December 16-21 15th FINA World Short Course (25 metres) Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.
In a media release yesterday, Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) public relations officer (PRO) Lima Andrews-Cedeno stated that Walker tested positive for the Covid-19 virus recently and withdrew from the five-day global competition as a result.
“Walker is the only athlete who had to withdraw from the Championship due to the virus as the team prepares for travel amidst the pandemic,” the release stated.
Andrews-Cedeno informed the Trinidad Express that two of the three remaining T&T-based athletes, including Tokyo 2020 Olympian Cherelle Thompson and 16-year-old Nikoli Blackman are scheduled to depart for the Middle East tomorrow.
Both Walker and Blackman were part of a six-member Team TTO swim contingent at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia.
She participated and qualified for the B final of the women’s 100m and 200m backstroke while she was also part of the Team TTO’s mixed 4x100m medley and 4x100m freestyle relays that didn’t advance past the preliminary round.
Walker’s positive test was produced on her return to T&T and was detected as part of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) protocols, supervised by Team TTO Covid-19 liaison officer (CLO) and TTOC’s project officer, athletes’ services, Rheeza Grant. Meanwhile, Blackman returned a negative test on his return.
Reached for comment yesterday, TTOC vice-president and Team TTO chef de mission for those Games, Diane Henderson stated: “As a result of the TTOC Covid-19 Health and Safety protocols for the 2021 Junior Pan American Games, the TTOC would have been informed about the positive test for the athlete after the athlete’s return to Trinidad and Tobago from the Games, where she represented Trinidad and Tobago with enthusiasm and pride. The TTOC continues to follow those protocols, which are in effect even after Team TTO’s return from the Games in Cali, Colombia. The TTOC adheres to the principle of respecting the confidentiality of the athlete. It is unfortunate an athlete has to miss a major competition in this manner but as part of the Team TTO family, we wish Ornella a speedy recovery and will continue to support and offer assistance as required.”
The original team that now numbers five (three swimmers and two officials), also includes two coaches - Stephen Mendoza and Dexter Browne.
After his notable performances in the International Swimming league (ISL) in Eindhoven, Holland, top swimmer Dylan Carter - now the third and final member of the team —continued his preparation for the Worlds at the Netherlands National Training Centre in Amsterdam and is due to join the Brazilian national team for a few days in Dubai before joining the rest of the TTO squad in Abu Dhabi.
Carter, the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, won 23 medals over the course of the ISL, including seven gold, eight silver and eight bronze over the preliminary round, playoffs and finals, with 14 coming in the last two stages—three gold, five silver and six bronze.