TTO Cyclist Nicholas Paul

CENTRAL SPOKES CYCLING CLUB (CSCC), the local team of Olympic-bound rider Nicholas Paul, has launched an online fund-raiser to aid the TTO elite athlete’s preparation on the road to the July 23-August 8 Tokyo2020 Games.

Originally conceived to be held in person, the CSCC moved the event online due to Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

The #TNT2TOKYO virtual ride is open to athletes of all ages, from all across the world and costs US$30 to register. All of the proceeds from the event go toward Paul’s preparation.

After registering, participants will be automatically forwarded to the Challenge Hound site, a platform for the virtual event. Participants will be required to sign in into Challenge Hound to log their actual rides, or virtual ride by including your e-mail address.

Participants will then be required to link Challenge Hound to popular mileage-logging applications like Strava, Garmin Connect or Under Armour Ride to have their mileage automatically loaded. The accumulated miles from each participant would be tallied to move Paul along his route.

Persons can also make donations via the same website. “This can be separate from registering for the ride, or in addition to the ride registration fee,” a release from the club stated.

The first 150 registered riders will receive a commemorative #TNT2TOKYO tee-shirt and medal. Also, the male and female registrants who have accumulated the most miles will win a Garmin Instinct outdoor smart-watch.

”This is a great way to get everyone aboard and add their own fuel to Nicholas’s journey to the Olympics,” the CSCC press correspondence stated. “Register today and Help Nicolas bring home Gold for T&T.”

The fund-raising administrators reserve the right to remove any participant or activity that is deemed suspect or erroneous in nature without the possibility of refund.

