Only Chung for Pan Am Champs

RHEANN CHUNG will be flying the Trinidad and Tobago flag solo at the Pan American Table Tennis Championships.

Brittany Joseph was also expected to compete from tomorrow in the prestigious tournament in Peru, but the country’s top-ranked locally-based female player was unable to raise sufficient funds for the trip and was forced to withdraw.

Chung, arguably this country’s most successful female player of all time, had an ideal “prep” for this weekend’s competition as she captured the women’s singles title in a tournament in France a couple weeks ago.

The 36-year-old, based in France for the majority of her life, is a five-time Caribbean singles champion, but the highlight of her career was earning a bronze medal at the Latin American Championships in 2013.

Chung, who fell short in her bid to qualify for the Olympic Games early in the year, is not the only player from the English-speaking Caribbean competing in “Pan Am”.

The entry list also includes Barbadians Tyrese Knight and Tre Riley as well as eight players from Guyana – Joel Alleyne, Christopher Franklin, Miguel Wong, Jody-Ann Blake, Natalie Cummings, Chelsea Edghill, Trenace Lowe and Shemar Britton, ranked third in Trinidad two years ago.

The first round singles matches will take place tomorrow morning, and winners will return in the night session to battle for places in Sunday’s quarterfinals.

The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Monday.

