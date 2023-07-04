The West Indies women made heavy weather of what should have been a straightforward chase against their Ireland counterparts but managed to just get over the line as they opened their three-match T20 series with a nervy two-wicket wicket victory, off the final ball, at the Daren Sammy Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia, yesterday.
The hosts, who won the preceding ODI series 2-0, restricted the visitors to 112 for seven before reaching 113 for eight with Shermaine Campbelle hitting a single off Cara Murray, off the final ball of the game, to clinch a nail-biting victory.
A wayward first over from Ava Canning got the Windies on their way in the chase but Ireland stayed in the hunt with the run out of Rashada Williams (two) in the next over with just 11 runs on the board.
Hayley Matthews and Shabika Gajnabi pushed the score to 40 before Gajnabi was stumped by wicketkeeper Amy Hunter off the bowling of Ariene Kelly for a patient 14 (27 balls).
The hosts were 47 for two at the halfway stage and slipped to 59 for three after 13 overs with the departure of Chinelle Henry (8) run out.
Trying to up the tempo, Matthews was caught by Eimear Richardson off Kelly. At that stage, the Windies skipper had compiled 28 runs off 38 balls without hitting a boundary. She smacked the first four of her innings off Aimee Maguire before falling to Kelly in the next over, for 37, as T&T slipped to 74-4 in 15th over.
A couple of fours by Afy Fletcher (19 off 12 balls) off Laura Delany and Maguire settled the Windies nerves but she was bowled by Maguire with the hosts needing 14 off the final two overs.
But Ireland kept taking wickets as the game went down to the wire. Murray removed Shamilia Connell lbw for one, but bowled a wide off the last legal delivery to bring the scores level before Campbelle did the rest to finish unbeaten on 14 off 15 balls. Ashmini Munisar was unbeaten on two at the end.
Earlier, the Irish were cruising at 19 without loss after three overs before Matthews intervened. The Windies skipper was hammered for a four by opener Gaby Lewis but trapped the batter lbw with her next ball for 17.
Cherry-Ann Fraser then removed the other opener Amy Hunter for 15. Laura Delany and Elmear Richardson led a Ireland fightback, taking the score to 75 for three in the 14th over before Munisar removed the latter for 22.
Delany hit 34 off 36 balls which included a six off Fletcher. But she departed in the final over, caught and bowled by Matthews, who ended the innings with the scalp of Ava Canning for a duck.
The two sides will meet in the second match of the series tomorrow with the third and final game scheduled to bowl off on Saturday.
Summarised Scores:
Ireland women 112-7 (20 overs) (Laura Delany 34, Elmear Richardson 22; Hayley Matthews 3/22, Cherry-Ann Fraser 2/11, Ashmini Munisar 1/16, Afy Fletcher 1/24)
vs West Indies women 113-8 (20 overs) (Hayley Matthews 37, Afy Fletcher 19,
Shermaine Campbelle 14 no; Ariene Kelly 3/21) —WI women won by 2 wickets