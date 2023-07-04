Sport-Filler

The West Indies women made heavy weather of what should have been a straightforward chase against their Ireland counterparts but managed to just get over the line as they opened their three-match T20 series with a nervy two-wicket wicket victory, off the final ball, at the Daren Sammy Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia, yesterday.

The hosts, who won the preceding ODI series 2-0, restricted the visitors to 112 for seven before reaching 113 for eight with Shermaine Campbelle hitting a single off Cara Murray, off the final ball of the game, to clinch a nail-biting victory.

A wayward first over from Ava Canning got the Windies on their way in the chase but Ireland stayed in the hunt with the run out of Rashada Williams (two) in the next over with just 11 runs on the board.

Hayley Matthews and Shabika Gajnabi pushed the score to 40 before Gajnabi was stumped by wicketkeeper Amy Hunter off the bowling of Ariene Kelly for a patient 14 (27 balls).

The hosts were 47 for two at the halfway stage and slipped to 59 for three after 13 overs with the departure of Chinelle Henry (8) run out.

Trying to up the tempo, Matthews was caught by Eimear Richardson off Kelly. At that stage, the Windies skipper had compiled 28 runs off 38 balls without hitting a boundary. She smacked the first four of her innings off Aimee Maguire before falling to Kelly in the next over, for 37, as T&T slipped to 74-4 in 15th over.

A couple of fours by Afy Fletcher (19 off 12 balls) off Laura Delany and Maguire settled the Windies nerves but she was bowled by Maguire with the hosts needing 14 off the final two overs.

But Ireland kept taking wickets as the game went down to the wire. Murray removed Shamilia Connell lbw for one, but bowled a wide off the last legal delivery to bring the scores level before Campbelle did the rest to finish unbeaten on 14 off 15 balls. Ashmini Munisar was unbeaten on two at the end.

Earlier, the Irish were cruising at 19 without loss after three overs before Matthews intervened. The Windies skipper was hammered for a four by opener Gaby Lewis but trapped the batter lbw with her next ball for 17.

Cherry-Ann Fraser then removed the other opener Amy Hunter for 15. Laura Delany and Elmear Richardson led a Ireland fightback, taking the score to 75 for three in the 14th over before Munisar removed the latter for 22.

Delany hit 34 off 36 balls which included a six off Fletcher. But she departed in the final over, caught and bowled by Matthews, who ended the innings with the scalp of Ava Canning for a duck.

The two sides will meet in the second match of the series tomorrow with the third and final game scheduled to bowl off on Saturday.

Summarised Scores:

Ireland women 112-7 (20 overs) (Laura Delany 34, Elmear Richardson 22; Hayley Matthews 3/22, Cherry-Ann Fraser 2/11, Ashmini Munisar 1/16, Afy Fletcher 1/24)

vs West Indies women 113-8 (20 overs) (Hayley Matthews 37, Afy Fletcher 19,

Shermaine Campbelle 14 no; Ariene Kelly 3/21) —WI women won by 2 wickets

Mixed day for T&T athletes at CAC Games

The Trinidad and Tobago netball team opened their Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games campaign in San Salvador, El Salvador, with a 108-10 annihilation over the Dominican Republic in their Group A fixture on Monday night.

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers’ poor performance at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup is more a symptom of the overall decline of football in T&T and less about national coach Angus Eve.

This is the view of both Brent Sancho and Clayton Morris, two former players who have represented Trinidad and Tobago successfully and at the highest level.

WI to defend Richards-Botham Trophy against England next year

West Indies will defend the Richards-Botham Trophy when they tour England for three Tests next year.

The tour, which will see the opening Test at historic Lord’s, will be the second of England for the Caribbean side following the ground-breaking series in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

U-19s fall to Bajans in opener

The Trinidad and Tobago Under-19s fell to a 38-run defeat against Barbados in the opening round of the Cricket West Indies Men’s Risings Stars Under-19 50-over Championship at Sion Field in St Vincent.

Barbados were dismissed for 152 in 39 overs with Andrew Rambaran grabbing three wickets for 20 runs and Jacen Agard taking three for 41.

Trinidad and Tobago spinner Bryan Charles has been added to the West Indies’ pre-series camp ahead of the Test matches against the Indian cricket team later this month.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) initially named an 18-man squad which included a number of the usual Test players, including Jayden Seales who has recovered from a knee injury. The squad also contains five uncapped players; batters Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge and Kirk McKenzie, as well as fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Jair McAllister.