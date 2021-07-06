ONLY JUST!

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers head off to Texas where they play defending champions Mexico in Saturday’s opening night of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
T&T advanced by the thinnest of margins, 8-7 via the penalty kicks route. Playing under testing conditions and suffering a couple injuries, the Soca Warriors found French Guiana worthy opponents, playing to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in yesterday’s second CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier, at DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.
Advancing to the Gold Cup main draw — for the first time since a 2017 quarter-final exit — helped erase some bad memories of T&T’s short-lived CONCACAF qualifying campaign for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which saw T&T held goalless by Bahamas, resulting in first-round elimination.
Departing with T&T’s World Cup aspirations was Terry Fenwick, who was dismissed as head-coach of the former multiple Caribbean champions. For Angus Eve, who replaced the former England defender, it was his second win since taking charge, the Soca Warriors having also seen off Montserrat 6-1 in their opening qualifier last Thursday.
Eve started basically the same team which beat Montserrat, minus Ross Russell Jr who replaced the sidelined Triston Hodge. T&T had further problems, however, with captain Khaleem Hyland and young Judah Garcia also injured before the half ended.
A cagey affair saw Kevin Molino guide in a rebound for the opening goal in the 28th minute, after right-back Alvin Jones had put an initial low shot off the near upright. Meanwhile, Marcus Joseph was a judged offside when netting another a few minutes later.
But with skipper Hyland injured and being treated on the sideline, French Guiana found a way back to level the scores at 1-1 in the 44th minute. His team having not threatened much earlier, French Guiana striker Arnold Abelinti capitalised, on a weak defensive header from centre back Jelani Peters and Russell Jr also turning his back on the shot, when sending the ball to the far corner.
Second half substitute Reon Moore had T&T’s best chance to get a winner in regulation time, in the 81st minute, but failed to lob Duane Muckette’s long punt over French Guiana goalkeeper Simon Lugier. Under pressure, Eve’s men looked very unassured as French Guiana had the better of the second half.
And Eve got less effort from wide midfielders Ryan Telfer, Garcia and Dre Fortune to help the defensive players and nil from playmaker Muckette, who never raised an effort other than when he had the ball. It looked like Telfer’s tardy defending had led to Sloan Privat putting French Guiana ahead 2-1, but it was ruled offside.
T&T squad: 21. Nicklas Frenderup, 2. Aubrey David, 4. Jelani Peters, 16. Alvin Jones, 19. Ross Russell Jr, 15. Neveal Hackshaw, 8. Khaleem Hyland (capt), 10. Kevin Molino, 11. Judah Garcia; 9. Marcus Joseph, 7. Ryan Telfer.
Substitutes: 1. Marvin Phillip (GK), 22. Adrian Foncette (GK), 3. Hashim Arcia, 5. Curtis Gonzales, 6. Radanfah Abu Bakr, 17. Justin Garcia, 23. Jesse Williams, 14. Andre Fortune II, 12. Isaiah Lee, 20. Duane Muckette, 13. Reon Moore.