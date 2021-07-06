ONLY JUST!

Sport-Filler

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers head off to Texas where they play defending champions Mexico in Saturday’s opening night of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

T&T advanced by the thinnest of margins, 8-7 via the penalty kicks route. Playing under testing conditions and suffering a couple injuries, the Soca Warriors found French Guiana worthy opponents, playing to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in yesterday’s second CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier, at DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

Advancing to the Gold Cup main draw — for the first time since a 2017 quarter-final exit — helped erase some bad memories of T&T’s short-lived CONCACAF qualifying campaign for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which saw T&T held goalless by Bahamas, resulting in first-round elimination.

Departing with T&T’s World Cup aspirations was Terry Fenwick, who was dismissed as head-coach of the former multiple Caribbean champions. For Angus Eve, who replaced the former England defender, it was his second win since taking charge, the Soca Warriors having also seen off Montserrat 6-1 in their opening qualifier last Thursday.

Eve started basically the same team which beat Montserrat, minus Ross Russell Jr who replaced the sidelined Triston Hodge. T&T had further problems, however, with captain Khaleem Hyland and young Judah Garcia also injured before the half ended.

A cagey affair saw Kevin Molino guide in a rebound for the opening goal in the 28th minute, after right-back Alvin Jones had put an initial low shot off the near upright. Meanwhile, Marcus Joseph was a judged offside when netting another a few minutes later.

But with skipper Hyland injured and being treated on the sideline, French Guiana found a way back to level the scores at 1-1 in the 44th minute. His team having not threatened much earlier, French Guiana striker Arnold Abelinti capitalised, on a weak defensive header from centre back Jelani Peters and Russell Jr also turning his back on the shot, when sending the ball to the far corner.

Second half substitute Reon Moore had T&T’s best chance to get a winner in regulation time, in the 81st minute, but failed to lob Duane Muckette’s long punt over French Guiana goalkeeper Simon Lugier. Under pressure, Eve’s men looked very unassured as French Guiana had the better of the second half.

And Eve got less effort from wide midfielders Ryan Telfer, Garcia and Dre Fortune to help the defensive players and nil from playmaker Muckette, who never raised an effort other than when he had the ball. It looked like Telfer’s tardy defending had led to Sloan Privat putting French Guiana ahead 2-1, but it was ruled offside.

T&T squad: 21. Nicklas Frenderup, 2. Aubrey David, 4. Jelani Peters, 16. Alvin Jones, 19. Ross Russell Jr, 15. Neveal Hackshaw, 8. Khaleem Hyland (capt), 10. Kevin Molino, 11. Judah Garcia; 9. Marcus Joseph, 7. Ryan Telfer.

Substitutes: 1. Marvin Phillip (GK), 22. Adrian Foncette (GK), 3. Hashim Arcia, 5. Curtis Gonzales, 6. Radanfah Abu Bakr, 17. Justin Garcia, 23. Jesse Williams, 14. Andre Fortune II, 12. Isaiah Lee, 20. Duane Muckette, 13. Reon Moore.

Jereem 4th in Hungary

Jereem “The Dream” Richards clocked a season’s best 20.13 seconds to secure fourth spot in the men’s 200 metres event at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial meet in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, yesterday.

Richards outduelled Aaron Brown on the straight, the Trinidad and Tobago track star forcing his Canadian rival to settle for fifth in 20.14. Richards, though, was unable to challenge for a podium finish.

After dominating the T20I series against Pakistan women, the West Indies women now shift their focus to the five-match One-Day International series which bowls off today at Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua, from 9.30 a.m.

The Caribbean ladies swept the three-match T20 series 3-0. The series was also their first international engagement since returning from England last year.

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis has confirmed the addition of three athletes to Team TTO’s Tokyo Olympics participants, making this year’s contingent the largest to compete at an Olympic event.

It is now six years already since Tony Cozier passed away. And last week, the Caribbean cricket fraternity, the media arm especially, suffered the loss of photojournalist Gordon Brooks. Brooks may not be as well known to cricket followers and people outside of his native Barbados as Cozier. But Gordon’s contribution to West Indies cricket was just as significant.

The pair complemented each other; Cozier documenting in words the various golden periods in West Indies cricket history and Brooks telling the stories with many, many pictures.

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force cricketers will have a pack schedule for the next two weeks as they get ready for two four-day trial matches at the end of the month.

The local players got back onto the training pitch towards the end of June in small numbers. But as the Covid-19 infection rates slow down and vaccinations among players and the general public increase, the sessions have been expanded.