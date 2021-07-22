Open for business

It’s officially open for sport now.
Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith launched the US$100,000 (TT$680,000) 3G multi-purpose astroturf at the Police barracks in St James yesterday. The turf is part of his drive to revitalise the base of sports like hockey, football and cricket and encourage more young people in sports.
At the official blessing and commissioning of the astroturf yesterday, the Darren Cowie-led men’s junior national Under-21 hockey team was on hand to complete a training session. The surface is sand-based and covers a space 59 metres in width and 99 metres in length. It had been neatly laid and demarcated for hockey. The playing area itself is set to measure 55m (breadth) by 95m (length).
Griffith, a former national senior men’s hockey team manager said the new turf, by internationally-renowned synthetic surface manufacturers CCGrass and installed by Superior Contractors Limited, will be ideal for the development of the sports of hockey, football and windball cricket.
“This is long overdue...This was the home of hockey for decades and then it was removed to Tacarigua, the point being we should have never lost this venue for hockey,” he said.
While it was inevitable that hockey moved to the National hockey Centre in Tacarigua, Griffith said the Barracks was a centralised venue that was the traditional “home for hockey”.
He said the new venue will play a role in crime prevention, ensuring that young persons utilise their energy in a positive manner through sport. He said it would also assist in community development.
In recent years, the space had become a “graveyard“ for an estimated 500 derelict police vehicles. It now contains the only astroturf in the Southern Caribbean.
Griffith said the turf added to the crime-prevention assets of the police facility that also includes the upgraded cricket and northern football ground bordering Long Circular Road, which he described as some of the best sporting facilities in the country.
Bleachers and eventually lighting, will subsequently be added to the venue. And the Commissioner said that planned advertising banners and boards around the ground would provide income of $1 million to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Sports Club to be able to defray associated costs.
“We want nothing out of this other than to help the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board and the development of the sport, ”Griffith said.
He added that the men’s and women’s senior and men’s and women’s junior national teams would be utilising the venue in the short term to prepare for international tournaments.
In the long run, the facility would compensate for the four-and-a-half-year delay in the delivery of the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB)/Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) $1.3 million turf.
That surface was originally scheduled to be delivered and laid for the January 2017 FIH Hockey World League Semi-final Round at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua.
The CoP added that this specific 3G astroturf was ideal for the wet and dry season conditions in the country, enabling sport to proceed unhindered due to waterlogged or bone-dry pitches.
Also present yesterday was Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe. She thanked the CoP for the work he had been doing in promoting and utilising sport to transform the lives of young people and to strengthen empowerment within the community.
“Often-times you hear what Gary doing dey?,” Cudjoe joked. “..But Commissioner Griffith has been a huge help to me and to all of us in the MSCD and also at SporTT...It’s been an all-aboard, an all hands-on-deck kind of approach as it relates to sports development,” she said.
The minister added that citizens should embrace any opportunity or project to advance development for all young people in the twin-island republic. She was particularly pleased that the TTPS had upgraded its fields and made them accessible to the wider community and the youth.
Also on hand yesterday were the TTPS Sports Club general secretary Joshua Pierre, TTHB vice-president Roger St Rose - who welcomed the TTPS initiative - and Father Ashton Pierre who completed the invocation and blessed the turf.
Men’s national senior hockey indoor head coach Raphael Govia, men’s national senior team outdoor head coach Glen “Fido” Francis and alderman Wendell Stephens were also present.