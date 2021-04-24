Open to change

Since the indomitable pairing of Sir Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes at the top of the batting order, West Indies have struggled to find another pair of opening batsmen to fill their shoes.
From Haynes’ debut in 1978 to Greenidge’s departure in 1991, they featured in 148 Test innings, scoring 6,482 runs with 16 century partnerships, which remains up to present, the most productive of any opening pair in Test cricket history.
They proved to be just as formidable in the One-Day format of the game, notching 5,150 runs at an average of 52.55.
Since the departure of the heroics of these two batting icons, West Indies’ struggle to consistently produce solid scores at the top of the order, Kraigg Brathwaite apart, was again evident in the recently concluded two-Test home series against Sri Lanka.
In delivering an analysis of West Indies’ performance in the two drawn Tests, Fazeer Mohammed in his article Reading the Signs in the April 5, edition of this newspaper, called for the West Indies selectors to look for an opening batsman to replace John Campbell for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan.
While I don’t always agree with Fazeer, I believe he hit the nail squarely on its head this time.
Fazeer said:“Is there greater solidity in the batting line-up? Sort of, except that John Campbell at the top of the order and Jermaine Blackwood in the middle (even if he is vice-captain), must give way to any two of Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase.”
In that series, Campbell had scores of 42, 11, 5 and ten, for a grand total of 68 runs at an average of 17. However, his struggles with the bat go three series back, starting with the bio-secure tour of England in the second half of 2020.
In his six innings against Joe Root’s men, the Jamaican opener produced scores of 28, eight not out, 12, four, 32 and zero. That’s 84 runs at an average 16.80.
Despite that poor showing, the West Indies selectors showed faith in Campbell by selecting him for the two-Test tour of New Zealand which followed.
He fared slightly better, tallying 110 runs in his four innings (26, 2, 14 and 68) for a series average of 27.50. On to the tour of Bangladesh, which I believe would have presented the perfect opportunity to justify the selectors’ faith in him, given the fact that the home side was not fielding its strongest team, Campbell was again disappointing with the bat, as his productivity failed to live up to what was expected of him.
Scores of three, 23, 36 and 18 saw him compile 80 runs at an average of 20.
So in four series comprising of nine Tests, he produced 342 runs over 18 innings (with one not out), for an overall average of 20.12. Additionally, across those 18 innings, he only featured in two opening partnerships that produced over 50 runs; 53 in the first innings of the first Test against the Kiwis, and 66 in the first innings of the second Test against Bangladesh.
Clearly, he hasn’t provided the kind of returns the selectors anticipated, nor has he given any kind of substantial support to Brathwaite at the top of the order.
Maybe it is time for either Hope, who after a disappointing tour of England got dropped for the tour of New Zealand and then opted out of going to Bangladesh to be given a recall, or the likes of Bravo and Chase to be brought back into the mix.
As far as overlooking Blackwood, which Fazeer feels the selectors should do, the jury is still out on that.
He scored two half centuries in amassing 211 at an average of 35.17 in England, and followed it up with a ton and another half-century in New Zealand, compiling 216 runs at an average of 54.
Despite his productivity falling off in Bangladesh - 114 runs at an average of 28.50 - he did manage to score 68 in the first innings of the first Test, for his fifth score over 50 in three series. However, he looked out of sorts against the Sri Lankan spinners, notching scores of two, four, 18 and 18, for a paltry average of 10.50.
Some may think he deserves another chance while others, like Fazeer, may call for him to be dropped. Whichever decision the selectors opt for where Blackwood is concerned, I refuse to accept it will be worse than it already is.