Opening doors

There are many stories about athletes who have used their sporting talent to chart successful careers via scholarships to American universities. The Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) is an integral component of that journey, and Shanice Musgrave an effective facilitator.
“I consider myself a scientist and an educator,” says the SAT tutor. “I’m also an engineer, biomedical engineering at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) being my first degree. I’m finishing off my Masters in Education with University of South Wales, and I’m also studying medicine at Cave Hill in Barbados.”
Musgrave was speaking during episode 10 of the online series, “Athlete Talks”. Track and field coaches Antonia Burton and Arlon Morrison were also guests on the show, which was hosted by retired half-miler Jamaal James.
“I have a story to tell in terms of my academics,” says Musgrave. “I started basketball late, at Sixth Form Government School, aka Poly. I learnt to play with guys. I would also help them with their SATs because they were up for scholarships and would look up to me as the one who is always so much behind academics.”
Musgrave has a long list of standout track and field athletes she has helped in preparation for SAT exams.
“Anya Akili, Ako Hislop, Akanni Hislop, Dwight St Hillaire, Safiya John, Asha James, Tyriq Hosrford, just to name a few. I served as their SAT tutor. They are all on scholarships.”
Musgrave is passionate about her role in the lives of student-athletes.
“I always say balance is key. There is an academic requirement that athletes on scholarships or those contending for scholarships need, and that’s my part to play. I believe I’m called in that area as my classes are student-centred. When I teach I remember where I was once upon a time, and I ensure that my students are fully engaged in the learning process.
“Every cycle, I offer partial or full tuition scholarships into my classes to at least one or two athletes because I know it’s already hard with parents spending money for gear or sometimes special training requirements. At times I even loan out my extra laptop to ensure the athlete can get all the work done. It is my heart to serve and that’s what I’d continue to do.”
Students or parents interested in accessing Musgrave’s expertise can contact her on WhatsApp, +1 868-720-9764 or visit the Facebook page, I Am Legacy International.
“Covid-19 didn’t affect me in a great way because prior to Covid I used a blended approach in my classes. Now, of course, it’s fully online, and the students get a lot from the programme: 30-plus hours in live instruction using Zoom; 16-plus hours on-demand video lessons; an online learning management platform where they can find all their resources in one place.
“And of course we’re big on motivation because that is something students need--motivation and empowerment.”
As an overseer of young athletes, Morrison also places emphasis on those two words.
“Learn to get some intrinsic motivation,” the Kaizen Panthers coach advises, “meaning from within yourself. If you leave your motivation to come from those external to you, you would always be wanting. So, find what makes you happy, what makes you tick, what makes you drive, and work. If nobody else believes in your dream, continue dreaming and working towards it.”
There were also words of wisdom from Burton, a strength and conditioning specialist at the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) and a track and field coach at Memphis Pioneers.
“Choose your company wisely. I tell my athletes to latch on to people who have the same dreams. If they don’t have the same dreams, they won’t understand your hustle. You can’t let somebody tell you, ‘boy, yuh wasting time doing running’. So, just latch on to people with like minds and you will take each other where you need to go.”
Musgrave was on the same sheet of music as the two coaches.
“Don’t ever allow anyone to tell you that you can’t. I have a book coming out to motivate students. I’ve been rejected many times on my academic journey, and know what it’s like when those around you are doing well and you feel you’re not getting that opportunity to move on. I was there, but I’m here now and still pushing at my dreams. And parents,” Musgrave ends, “support your kids.”