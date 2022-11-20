OPENING NIGHT JITTERS

Enner Valencia

HEADED IN, BUT DIDN'T COUNT: Ecuador's Enner Valencia scores a goal that was later disallowed during their World Cup Group A match against hosts Qatar, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, yesterday. Ecuador won 2-0. Photo: AP

The large swathes of empty seats in the second half summed up the Qatar football team’s disappointing start to their first ever World Cup.

The night started with more than 67,000 mostly Qatari fans filling the cavernous Al Bayt Stadium, enjoying an opening ceremony that showcased the tiny Arab emirate to a global audience 12 years after winning the right to host football’s biggest event.

It ended with Qatar’s overmatched team trudging off the field, their unwanted place in football history secure and with many of their dismayed fans having long disappeared.

The tournament opened yesterday with the 2019 Asian Cup champions getting outplayed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador, ensuring a host team lost their opening game for the first time at a World Cup.

“I would say we felt bad (for our supporters),” Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said. “I hope in the next game they will be prouder.”

Ecuador captain Enner Valencia scored both of his team’s goals in the first half of a one-sided game that wound up being a damage-limitation exercise for Qatar on one of the biggest nights in the nation’s history.

The match took place after a colourful 30-minute opening ceremony — fronted by Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman and attended by powerful dignitaries, including Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — that promoted inclusivity and mankind living “under one tent.”

However, Qatar’s players, fresh from spending seven months together in a pre-tournament training camp under Sanchez, froze in front of an expectant crowd and a disciplined Ecuador team that might just pose a danger to more high-profile opponents over the next few weeks.

“This is just the start of the World Cup,” said the 33-year-old Valencia, who has now scored Ecuador’s last five goals at the World Cup, including three in 2014. “We have to keep dreaming.”

In what might go down as one of the worst displays by a host nation to open a tournament, Qatar had five shots in the match and none of them were on target. The team had only two touches inside the opposition penalty area.

Put simply, Ecuador were just too good for a team only playing at the World Cup because they are the hosts.

“I wouldn’t say we were naïve,” Sanchez said. “I would say this was about nervousness ... maybe we had too many doubts.”

Valencia thought he had scored in the third minute when he headed in from close range following an acrobatic cross from Felix Torres. After a video review of about two minutes, Ecuadorian celebrations were cut short when the goal was ruled out for a marginal off-side.

Ecuador did take the lead, however, in the 16th minute when Valencia — running onto a through-ball — was tripped by Saad Alsheeb after rounding the goalkeeper, who was booked for the challenge. Valencia was nonchalant as he trotted up and converted the spot kick into the bottom corner.

The 33-year-old striker then added his second in the 33rd by heading in a right-wing cross from Angelo Preciado.

With Qatar’s passes often going astray and their defensive raggedness repeatedly exposed, Ecuador had no problem holding onto their lead as Sanchez stood helpless in his technical area and the home fans fell quiet.

Many didn’t return for the second half. And heading into the final quarter of the game, thousands of seats were empty.

It marked a huge contrast to a few hours earlier.

In a party-like atmosphere, camels and Arabian horses lined the entrance to the stadium, a Bedouin tent-inspired venue located in the rather isolated surrounds of the rural town of Al Khor, north of Doha.

And the seven-act opening ceremony lived up to its billing, the highlight being when Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image representing inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human-rights record.

After this display, Qatar will need more than just luck to avoid joining South Africa as being the only host nation to fail to get out of the group stage at the World Cup. “We have to forget about the pressure and be more competitive,” Sanchez said. “We can do it.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Old’ WASA quartet in ‘National’ quarters

‘Old’ WASA quartet in ‘National’ quarters

ALL four A1 members of the powerful WASA Club of 2017 advanced to the quarter-finals of the Pristine Dental Solutions National Table Tennis Championship, yesterday, at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

Captain Curtis Humphreys-- the only one of the quartet still with the former national champion team-- Kenneth Parmanand and Yuvraaj Dookram had all reached the last eight in the country’s most prestigious tournament simultaneously when they were on the same team.

Super50 Cup Honour roll

Sir Richie Richardson Award (Most Runs) - Rovman Powell (Jamaica Scorpions) - 346 runs

• Sir Curtly Ambrose Award (Best Bowler) - Shannon Gabriel (T&T Red Force), Nicholson Gordon (Jamaica Scorpions), Odean Smith (Jamaica Scorpions) - 15 wickets

• Collis King Award (Best All-rounder) - Kavem Hodge (Windward Islands Volcanoes) - 260 runs, ten wickets

• Gus Logie Award (Best Fielder) - Brandon King (Jamaica Scorpions) - eight catches

• Jeffrey Dujon Award (Most Dismissals) - Chadwick Walton (Jamaica Scorpions) - nine.

Batters didn’t show up

Batters didn’t show up

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force took the field against the Jamaica Scorpions in Saturday’s CG United Super50 Cup final, but captain Nicholas Pooran said his side, “didn’t show up with the bat.”

Defending champions Red Force lost their title at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North South, Antigua, after a three-wicket defeat to the Rovman Powell-led Scorpions. Asked to get a modest 218 for victory, the Scorpions got to 218 for seven in 47 overs, with Odean Smith coming in to take his side to victory with a quick-fire 13 off seven balls after six wickets had tumbled for 60 runs.

OPENING NIGHT JITTERS

OPENING NIGHT JITTERS

The large swathes of empty seats in the second half summed up the Qatar football team’s disappointing start to their first ever World Cup.

The night started with more than 67,000 mostly Qatari fans filling the cavernous Al Bayt Stadium, enjoying an opening ceremony that showcased the tiny Arab emirate to a global audience 12 years after winning the right to host football’s biggest event.

It ended with Qatar’s overmatched team trudging off the field, their unwanted place in football history secure and with many of their dismayed fans having long disappeared.

Magnetic appeal

Magnetic appeal

AYE! Is 52 minutes to kick-off, where allyuh?”

I didn’t think it was necessary to remind the person I was trying to reach yesterday about the clock ticking down to midday. When it comes to the World Cup though, you do what you have to because every four years everything but the absolutely essential gives way to the month-long feast of football.