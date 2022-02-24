GATEWAY ATHLETICS has planned a 2022 showcase event this weekend where young local footballers will be given the opportunity to showcase their talent before foreign coaches from some 20 colleges and universities from the United States and England.
The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 8 p.m. at the Ball Park, formerly the Centre of Excellence and may see up to 100 young footballers between ages 16-21 on view.
Darryl Williams, communications officer of Gateway Athletics International, made the announcement when introducing the 2022 programme.
According to Williams: “Gateway Athletics was founded in 2012 as a middleman for young adults trying to make it in the college level.”
Williams acknowledged that Gateway Athletics had been dormant for quite some time with Covid restrictions in place. However, he announced that for its 2022 cycle, Gateway Athletics had begun with an elite programme for schoolboys trying to earn and overseas football scholarships. The group also has a development team.
“We are not turning back anyone,” Williams stated. “Once you register and you come through our doors, we are giving you the opportunity to play some type of football, with the hopes of one day achieving a scholarship in the near future.”
For its elite programme, Williams announced that 75 footballers have joined, while the development programme has 50-60 kids. All participants are required to be vaccinated.
Williams announced that this weekend’s showcase will see participants getting the opportunity to impress visiting coaches.
“We have coaches from 20 U.S. colleges, some names to make mention - Howard University, Liscombe University and Mona college of the UK will be here in attendance, as well as representative of the Dortmund of the U.S.”
Although Gateway Athletics has drawn children mainly from the east/west corridor, Williams said participants have come from across Trinidad and Tobago. Registration is still open and interested persons can contact Gateway Athletics via gatewayathletics.international@gmail.com or by telephone at 319-3274/689-6205.
“We have attendees from as far as Fyzabad, we have some from Siparia as well,” he said, “ We have created interest from our sister isle Tobago. We have created from as far as Africa, where people have seen us on social media have tried to get up to us.”
“Those who are not ready as yet to go out to represent and fly the flag of Trinidad & Tobago at the collegiate level, you can still take this opportunity to come down , register, and get your kids involved.”
“Our 20 visiting universities and colleges offer different programmes. Some may be full scholarships, some may be partial (scholarships); you never know.”
Williams stated that local participant have benefited greatly from the input of corporate sponsors.
“Republic Bank has come aboard. They have sponsored 44 underprivileged kids who are unable to meet our (monetary) requirements,” stated Williams. “A lot of eyes will be there. It will be a Cinderella story to have one of these kids who are sponsored from Republic Bank to earn a scholarship at our showcase this Saturday at the Ball Park Recreation Grounds, formerly Centre of Excellence.”
Among those taking part in this weekend’s showcase is Fatima College’s Dante Cooper, who represented St Mary’s College in 2019.
“After speaking to my friend and past achievers from this programme, I realised this was the place to be,” stated Cooper. “Am quite excited and ready to go out there and do my best. Am quite interested in FIU (Florida international University but I also have eyes on USC (University of Southern California).”
Another footballer seeking a scholarship is 21-year-old Mark Robinson who represented both St Anthony’s and Queen’s Royal College at various levels.
“This is a new opportunity for me,” stated Robinson, who said the Covid-19 pandemic had brought its challenges, including having to get a job, while trying to study and play football at the same time.
“I had to take a year off (school). I am currently working and I was going to school a year ago. It was quite tedious to balance both football and schoolwork, so I had to take a break from school and focus on my short-term goals and get back to the school in short duration,” Robinson said.