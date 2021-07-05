The ICC Under-19 World Cup is set to be staged in the Caribbean next year and Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath is optimistic that some of the action could be headed to Trinidad.
The 16-team tournament will be hosted in the West Indies for the first time in 2022 and features 64 matches played across three host countries in a one-month period.
Bassarath said the TTCB has been involved in the bidding process in conjunction with the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SPORTT) and the government for not only the Under-19 World Cup but for matches for the England tour of the West Indies next year.
Bassarath noted that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some international fixtures that were due to be played in T&T between last year and this year were shifted to other regional territories. And the surge in Covid-19 infections in April and May also did not help their cause with the country having to undergo even tighter restrictions in 2021.
“We could not have any international cricket tours in Trinidad last year and this year, but it was not from lack of trying. We made attempts to have the South Africa tour here but did not get permission from the CMO (Chief Medical Officer) and last year all cricket was cancelled when South Africa was also due to be here,” Bassarath intimated.
However, the TTCB boss is maintaining his optimism that international cricket will return to T&T next year. “We were very much involved in the bidding for the Under-19 World Cup. We know that a bid went in for the England tour and the final decision with respect to the awarding of those games will be done at the end of July. We are looking very favourably to host a group stage and the plate in T&T in the Under-19,” he told the Express.
“The bid was for a group stage and the Super League in the Under-19 World Cup, but we are looking very favourable to host a group stage and the plate. For the England (tour) a bid went in for three T20s and a Test match. The final decision will be made at the end of July,” the TTCB boss added.
At the start of the bidding process for the U-19 World Cup, Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt expressed confidence that the region would be able to host its fifth ICC global event despite the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. West Indies has hosted global tournaments previously; the men’s World Cup in 2007, men’s T20 World Cup in 2010, and the women’s T20 World Cup in 2018.
Bangladesh are the defending Under-19 champions while West Indies placed fifth in the youth World Cup last year when the tournament was played in South Africa at the start of the year. The Windies were world champions in 2016.
T&T had six players in the West Indies Under-19 World Cup team last year, including fast bowler Jayden Seales who made his senior West Indies debut last month. The other T&T players in the last year’s World Cup squad were Joshua James from Tobago, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh and Matthew Patrick.