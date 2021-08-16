Naomi Osaka

IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE HAITIAN PEOPLE: Japan’s Naomi Osaka in action against China’s Saisai Zheng, during the first round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, last month. —Photo: AP

Naomi Osaka has pledged to donate her earnings from the Western & Southern Open to support earthquake relief efforts in Haiti.

The four-time Grand Slam champion announced her pledge in response to the 7.2-magnitude quake that struck the impoverished country on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 724 on Sunday as rescue workers scrambled to find survivors buried under buildings as a tropical storm bore down on the Caribbean nation.

Haiti is still clawing its way back from another major temblor 11 years ago and reeling from the assassination of its president Jovenel Moise last month.

“Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really cant catch a break,” Osaka said on Twitter.

“I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prizemoney to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising.”

Osaka, whose father is Haitian, has used her platform to call attention to the causes she cares about. She is seeded second at the tournament in Cincinnati, which runs from August 16-22, ahead of the US Open in New York which begins on August 30.

