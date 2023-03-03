Ottley and Narine star

Central Sports batter Kjorn Ottley slammed a century and Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 mystery spinner Sunil Narine grabbed six wickets as they shared the spotlight on the opening day of their Premiership 1 match at Invader’s Ground in Felicity, yesterday.
Batting at number three, Ottley, who scored 129, was in the middle in the first over following the early loss of Kamil Pooran (4) and he was the last man out when the innings closed on 246 all out after 68.5 overs.
Ottley got good support from opener Keagan Simmons, who followed up his century from the previous round with a fighting 54, off 117 deliveries, yesterday.
Simmons struck one six and two fours and put on 151 runs for the second wicket with Ottley before off-spinner Bryan Charles intervened to rattle the stumps of the T&T Red Force opener, Simmons, with the score on 155.
Narine stepped in after that, bowling Imran Khan for 18, before trapping Jesse Bootan lbw for five to trigger a slide that saw Central Sports lose the next five wickets for the addition of just ten runs.
Narine trapped Aaron Alfred lbw for five and bowled Alex Antoine for a first-ball ‘duck’ in the same over to start the slide, Fellow off-spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar then grabbed two wickets in the next over before Narine completed his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Marlon Richards for nought.
Central moved from 196 for four to 206 for nine before Rayad Emrit joined Ottley to boost the total.
Emrit struck two sixes off Charles and one off Jaggesar before Narine ended the innings by bowling Ottley at the other end with Central Sports falling four runs short of the 250-run mark, which would have earned them an extra bonus batting point.
Ottley faced 186 balls and struck five sixes and seven fours while Emrit was unbeaten on 27 off 30 balls when the Central innings and the first day of the three-day match ended.
Narine finished with figures of six wickets for 59 runs from 26 overs while Jaggesar ended with two for 34 from eight overs.
Elsewhere yesterday, Marcelle Jones struck an unbeaten 129 for Victoria United who posted 298 for seven at stumps against Comets Sports at Pierre Road in Charlieville.
Meanwhile, leaders Clarke Road United were under the gun against QPCC 2 at Queen’s Park Oval with hosts reaching 225 for eight at stumps with Jeremy Araujo unbeaten on 90.
In the other game in the top flight, Preysal Sports scored 248 all out in their first innings against PowerGen Penal Sports at Syne Village in Penal. All matches continue today at 10 a.m. and conclude tomorrow.
Summarised Scores:
At Invaders Ground
Central Sports 246 (Kjorn Ottley 129, Keagan Simmons 54, Rayad Emrit 27; Sunil Narine 6/59, Jon Russ Jaggesar 2/34) vs QPCC 1
At Syne Village
Preysal Sports 248 (Crystian Thurton 71, Mbeki Joseph 65, Aaron Bankey 53; Ansil Bhagan 4/89, Navin Bidaisee 3/33, Shaaron Lewis 2/25) vs PowerGen Penal Sports
At Queen’s Park Oval
QPCC 2 225-8 (Jeremy Araujo 90 n.o., Mikkel Govia 69; Ahkeel Mollon 2/45, Joshua James 2/17, Kerwyn Sirju 2/39) vs Clarke Road United
At Pierre Road
Victoria United 298-7 (Marcelle Jones 129 n.o., Vikash Harrilochan 36, Kadeem Alleyne 52; Nicholas Ali 3 wkts) vs Comets Sports