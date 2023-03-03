Ottley and Narine star

Kjorn Ottley

CENTURION: Central Sports’ Kjorn Ottley.

Central Sports batter Kjorn Ottley slammed a century and Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 mystery spinner Sunil Narine grabbed six wickets as they shared the spotlight on the opening day of their Premiership 1 match at Invader’s Ground in Felicity, yesterday.

Batting at number three, Ottley, who scored 129, was in the middle in the first over following the early loss of Kamil Pooran (4) and he was the last man out when the innings closed on 246 all out after 68.5 overs.

Ottley got good support from opener Keagan Simmons, who followed up his century from the previous round with a fighting 54, off 117 deliveries, yesterday.

Simmons struck one six and two fours and put on 151 runs for the second wicket with Ottley before off-spinner Bryan Charles intervened to rattle the stumps of the T&T Red Force opener, Simmons, with the score on 155.

Narine stepped in after that, bowling Imran Khan for 18, before trapping Jesse Bootan lbw for five to trigger a slide that saw Central Sports lose the next five wickets for the addition of just ten runs.

Narine trapped Aaron Alfred lbw for five and bowled Alex Antoine for a first-ball ‘duck’ in the same over to start the slide, Fellow off-spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar then grabbed two wickets in the next over before Narine completed his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Marlon Richards for nought.

Central moved from 196 for four to 206 for nine before Rayad Emrit joined Ottley to boost the total.

Emrit struck two sixes off Charles and one off Jaggesar before Narine ended the innings by bowling Ottley at the other end with Central Sports falling four runs short of the 250-run mark, which would have earned them an extra bonus batting point.

Ottley faced 186 balls and struck five sixes and seven fours while Emrit was unbeaten on 27 off 30 balls when the Central innings and the first day of the three-day match ended.

Narine finished with figures of six wickets for 59 runs from 26 overs while Jaggesar ended with two for 34 from eight overs.

Elsewhere yesterday, Marcelle Jones struck an unbeaten 129 for Victoria United who posted 298 for seven at stumps against Comets Sports at Pierre Road in Charlieville.

Meanwhile, leaders Clarke Road United were under the gun against QPCC 2 at Queen’s Park Oval with hosts reaching 225 for eight at stumps with Jeremy Araujo unbeaten on 90.

In the other game in the top flight, Preysal Sports scored 248 all out in their first innings against PowerGen Penal Sports at Syne Village in Penal. All matches continue today at 10 a.m. and conclude tomorrow.

Summarised Scores:

At Invaders Ground

Central Sports 246 (Kjorn Ottley 129, Keagan Simmons 54, Rayad Emrit 27; Sunil Narine 6/59, Jon Russ Jaggesar 2/34) vs QPCC 1

At Syne Village

Preysal Sports 248 (Crystian Thurton 71, Mbeki Joseph 65, Aaron Bankey 53; Ansil Bhagan 4/89, Navin Bidaisee 3/33, Shaaron Lewis 2/25) vs PowerGen Penal Sports

At Queen’s Park Oval

QPCC 2 225-8 (Jeremy Araujo 90 n.o., Mikkel Govia 69; Ahkeel Mollon 2/45, Joshua James 2/17, Kerwyn Sirju 2/39) vs Clarke Road United

At Pierre Road

Victoria United 298-7 (Marcelle Jones 129 n.o., Vikash Harrilochan 36, Kadeem Alleyne 52; Nicholas Ali 3 wkts) vs Comets Sports

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Thong sizzles at Queen’s Park Oval

SETH THONG was in tremendous form when the GISCAD Roger Ache Memorial Squash Tournament continued Thursday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

After a first-round bye, the second-seeded 15-year-old crushed former national over-40 champion Peter Pirtheesingh 11-2, 11-6, 11-1 in the quarter-finals.

T&T in ‘Davis’ final

T&T in ‘Davis’ final

TRINIDAD and Tobago Under-16 male tennis players advanced to the final of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup for the first time yesterday in Guatemala.

And as was the case in their previous three fixtures, Kale Dalla Costa won in both singles and doubles in the 2-1 semi-final triumph over their hosts.

With the fixture deadlocked at one, the two-time defending Junior Player of the Year and Zachery Byng won the deciding doubles match 6-4, 6-4.

Ottley and Narine star

Ottley and Narine star

Central Sports batter Kjorn Ottley slammed a century and Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 mystery spinner Sunil Narine grabbed six wickets as they shared the spotlight on the opening day of their Premiership 1 match at Invader’s Ground in Felicity, yesterday.

Batting at number three, Ottley, who scored 129, was in the middle in the first over following the early loss of Kamil Pooran (4) and he was the last man out when the innings closed on 246 all out after 68.5 overs.

Police out front in North Zone

Police out front in North Zone

Former West Indies Under-19 all-rounder Brian Christmas scored a century and former T&T youth player Brandon Ramdial slammed a double hundred as Police Sports continued their winning ways in the North Zone Cricket Council Senior Division League recently.

Ramdial hit and unbeaten 219 off 103 balls.

Ramdin, Livingston, Diaz star for Woodland

Former West Indies Test captain Denesh Ramdin and former Trinidad and Tobago Under-23 opening batter David Livingston starred with the bat for Woodland Sports as they defeated Progressive Sports and San Francique Sports in their South Zonal Council Division One T20 matches last weekend.

On Saturday, Ramdin slammed 101 and Livingston struck 76 as Woodland posted 233 for three against Progressive. Nathan Young was the best bowler for Progressive with two for 31.

Carter strikes gold again

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter sprinted to his second gold as he shared the top podium spot with USA Olympian Michael Andrew’s at the first meet of the TYR PRO Series that splashed off in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, yesterday.

It was the second time in the day both swimmers couldn’t be separated at the finish after both posted 23.33 to take gold in the men’s 50-metre butterfly final. Texas Longhorns Aquatics’ Shaun’s Casas grabbed the bronze in 23.48.