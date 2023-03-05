Ottley guides Clarke Rd to 3rd win

On a day of three outright wins, leaders Clarke Road United completed their third victory of the season when they beat QPCC 2 by eight wickets yesterday as the fourth round of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s Premiership 1 competition came to an end.
Resuming on three without loss chasing just 119 for victory at the Queen’s Park Oval, Clarke Road were guided to their target on the final day of the three-day match by skipper Yannick Ottley, the opener getting his second half-century of the game before he was run out for 56 (four fours).
Ottley put on 44 for the first wicket with Vikash Mohan (17) and then took his team to the brink of victory by adding 74 for the second wicket with Nicholas Sookedosingh who ended unbeaten on 43. On Saturday, Clarke Road set up their come-from-behind win, thanks to Mohan’s seven-wicket haul.
Elsewhere, defending champions PowerGen Penal Sports enjoyed an innings and 52-run win over Preysal Sports at Syne Village.
Having conceded a lead of 172 on first innings, Preysal’s second innings effort was undermined by a five-wicket haul by Ansil Bhagan, who captured five for 27 in just five overs and five balls.
Preysal lost wickets steadily after the opening stand of 27 between Aaron Bankay (21) and Tamin Lowe was broken by seamer Shaaron Lewis. The only resistance came from No.6 Adrian Cooper who went on the counter-attack, lashing nine fours and two sixes before he fell to Navin Bidaisee.
At the Invaders Ground, “mystery” spinner Sunil Narine continued to torment the Central Sports batters yesterday as he set up a an eight-wicket win for QPCC 1.
Resuming on 73 for one after trailing by just 11 runs on first innings, Central Sports again had no answer for Narine’s variations. He followed up his first innings haul of six for 59 with seven for 39, as the home side crashed to 117 all out, leaving the Queen’s Park first team a mere 107 to get for full points. They got them for the loss of only openers Camillo Carimbocas, who lashed an aggressive, 37-ball 62 and Jeremy Solozano 33 (47 balls). Veteran leg-spinner Imran Khan dismissed them both.
And at Pierre Road, Victoria United’s desperate bid for victory was thwarted by Comets Sports. Set 283 to win after Victoria declared on 200 for seven, Comets slid to 90 for eight in 30 overs before time ran out. Kyle Roopchand did most of the damage, taking four for 22 in the second innings to finish with ten wickets in the match.
Summarised scores:
At Invaders Ground
Central Sports 246 (Kjorn Ottley 129, Keagan Simmons 54, Rayad Emrit 27; Sunil Narine 6/59, Jon-Russ Jaggesar 2/34) & 117 (Keagan Simmons 45; Sunil Narine 7/39, Khary Pierre 3/32) vs QPCC 1 257 (Jeremy Solozano 91, Jyd Goolie 41, Isaiah Rajah 31, Khary Pierre 29; Imran Khan 5/97, Alex Antoine 3/75) & 108-2 (Camilo Carimbocas 62, Jeremy Solozano 33; Isaiah Rajah 4 n.o., Jyd Goolie. 4 n.o; Imran Khan 2/34
--QPCC 1 won by eight wickets.
At Syne Village
Preysal Sports 248 (Crystian Thurton 71, Mbeki Joseph 65, Aaron Bankey 53; Ansil Bhagan 4/89, Navin Bidaisee 3/33, Shaaron Lewis 2/25) & 120 (Adrian Cooper 60; Ansil Bhagan 5/27, Navin Bidaisee 2/13, Shaaron Lewis 2/26) vs PowerGen Penal Sports 420 (Jason Mohammed 132, Akeil Cooper 71, Evin Lewis 71; Adrian Cooper 3/73, Ramesh Brijlal 3/36, Te-Shawn Alleyne 2/45) --PowerGen won by an innings and 52 runs.
At Queen’s Park Oval
QPCC 2 225-8 (Jeremy Araujo 90 n.o., Mikkel Govia 69; Ahkeel Mollon 2/45, Joshua James 2/17, Kerwyn Sirju 2/39) & 46 (Vikash Mohan 7/14, Yannick Ottley 2/15) vs Clarke Road United 168 (Yannick Ottley 51; Philton Williams 5/32, Eric Garcia 2/14) & 122-2 (Yannick Ottley 56, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 43 n.o.) --Clarke Road won by eight wickets.
At Pierre Road
Victoria United 327 (Marcelle Jones 122, Kadeem Alleyne 67, Vikash Harrilochan 41; Shatrughan Rambarran 4/81, Nicholas Ali 3/80) & 200-7 dec. (Eton Bhai 69 n.o., Lyndell Nelson 55; Nicholas Ali 5/45, Sanjiv Gooljar 2/53) vs Comets Sports 245 (Ramaal Lewis 83; Kyle Roopchand 6/24, Sherwin Ganga 2/48, Kadeem Alleyne 2/65) & 90-8 (Reeval Ramnarine 30; Kyle Roopchand 4/22, Kadeem Alleyne 2/19) --Match drawn.