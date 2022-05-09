Ottley on fire

Kjorn Ottley was on fire yesterday, blasting six sixes in one over on his way to an unbeaten 101 to keep Central Sports perfect in the Premiership 1 T20 tournament with a 46-run victory over Alescon Comets in their Group A match at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, yesterday.
Ottley, who was part of the West Indies white-ball camp last month, showed what he was capable of, striking spinner Saif Mohammed for six sixes in one over as Central posted 205 for five after they were sent in to bat first.
While he didn’t make the West Indies ODI cut for the upcoming tours to the Netherlands and Pakistan, Ottley’s knock yesterday is sure to turn some heads.
After a watchful start, the left-handed Ottley, who scored just 32 runs in the first half of the innings, stepped on the accelerator after the half-way stage, first targeting off-spinner Shatrughan Rambaran with eye-catching drives for four through the covers and a six over long-on before taking on the left-arm orthodox spinner Mohammed and smashing him for six consecutive sixes, the bowler conceding 64 runs from his four overs as Central Sports raced to the highest total in the competition so far.
Ottley faced 54 balls and struck four fours and nine sixes. The total also got a boost from Rayad Emrit who came in at the end with 26 not out off nine balls, which included three fours and a six.
In reply, Marlon Richards (two for 15) struck two early blows to dent the Comets’ chase.
The veteran medium pacer removed both opener Denzil Antoine (two) and Wendel George (one) in the second over and Comets never recovered to challenge for the win, reaching 159 for six when the overs ran out.
Jabari Mills top-scored for Comets with 79 off 46 balls with five sixes and three fours, while Sanjay Jawahir chipped in with 33 and Justin Manick scored 32 not out.
Comets finished their Group A campaign without a win while Central Sports’ victory ensured they moved on to the semi-finals in pole position.
In the other Group A game yesterday, Clarke Road United defeated Profilbau Victoria United by six wickets to clinch second place in the group and a spot in the semis.
Led by Nicholas Sookdeosingh’s unbeaten 87 off 56 balls and 38 not out from Joshua James, The 2019 finalists, Clarke Road, raced to 195 for four off 19 overs after dismissing Victoria for 194 in 19.5 overs.
Sookdeosingh struck 12 fours and one six as he held the innings together before James entered the fold, hitting four sixes and two fours in his 18-ball knock, as Clarke Road got over the line in the penultimate over.
Also among the runs was Vikash Mohan, who opened the innings for Clarke Road, scoring 38 off 23 balls in an 81-run opening stand with Sookdeosingh that put the Penal-based outfit on top.
The tournament continues today with Group A action as defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC I) look to maintain their perfect record when they take on four-time winners Preysal Sports from 11 a.m.
The other Group B game today will see three-time champions PowerGen up against Queen’s Park Cricket Club II from 3 p.m.
Summarised scores:
Central Sports 206-4 (20 overs) (Kjorn Ottley 101 n.o., Rayad Emrit 26 n.o.; Shatrughan Rambaran 2/37) vs Alescon Comets 159-6 (20 overs) (Jabari Mills 69, Justin Manick 32 n.o., Sanjay Jawahir 33; Marlon Richards 2/15)
—Central Sports won by 46 runs.
Profilbau Vitoria United 194 (19.5 overs) (Kyle Roopchand 71, Damion Joachim 38, Marcelle Jones 32; Kerwyn Sirju 4/28, Joshua James 2/38) vs Clarke Road United 195-4 (19 overs) (Nicholas Sookdeosigh 87 n.o., Vikash Mohan 38, Joshua James 38 n.o.; Vishal Roopnarine 3/28)
—Clarke Road won by six wickets.