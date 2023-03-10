Over 100 confirmed for National Junior Champs

THE National Junior Badminton Championship returns after a three-year absence today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
More than 100 players will be participating in singles, doubles and mixed doubles in five—Under-11, 13, 15, 17 and 19—categories in the three-day tournament. The boys’ Under-19 event should be the most exciting with the inclusion of Travis Sinanan and Vishal Ramsubhag.
Sinanan will be looking for revenge after being upset in two close sets by Ramsubhag in the age-group final of the first tournament in the sport since the pandemic last month. However, the 2013 Caribbean Under-11 champion came back a few days later to win the open competition.
Amara Joachim, runner-up in the women’s open, should easily lift the Under-17 trophy for the second time in a month. Danae Mootoosingh, who captured the Under-15 title when the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship was last contested in 2019, will be the one to beat in the Under-19 division.
The player from the Southern Stars Club had taken down Janiah Boodoosingh in straight sets in the final of the ranking tournament last month and they are seeded first and second, respectively, again. The two go back a long way as Mootoosingh had won their clash in three sets in the CAREBACO final, and then they combined for the gold medal in doubles in ’19.
Ethan Ramcharan, who earned the Under-11 silver medal in singles and gold in doubles and mixed doubles in the last edition of CAREBACO, and Samiya Karim both played unbeaten last month and they are the top seeds in the Under-15 category.
Jace Smith and Aditya Maharaj are seeded first and second, respectively, in the boys’ Under-17 category after occupying the first two places in last month’s competition.
There will also be action in the Under-11 and 13 age-groups in the tournament, which continues tomorrow and will conclude next week Sunday.
First serve today is 9 a.m.