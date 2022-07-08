Over 140 players for ‘Sagicor’

THE Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament will return after a two-year absence today at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Patrons Tennis Academy have hosted tournaments at Trinidad Country Club for the last 17 years, but the Maraval property was recently sold and this will be their first competition since.

More than 140 players will be competing in the seven-day tournament and there will be singles and doubles in the under10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 divisions. And “Patrons” will also stage their first “red ball” (beginners) competition —for Under-8 and 10—since Covid-19 first hit in March 2020.

There will be round-robin group action in the Under-10, 12 and 14 divisions today and 51 matches are on the schedule. This is the 18th year that “Sagicor” has sponsored this tournament. First serve today is 9 a.m., half-hour after the opening ceremony.

