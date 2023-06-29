Over 500 set for Caricom road races

Over 500 participants are entered to take part in the annual Caricom road racing series this weekend in Trinidad and with three races scheduled.
Caricom will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023 and the road races “forms a part of the pre-event of the annual July Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government” scheduled for 3-5 July in Trinidad and Tobago under the chairmanship of Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister, Dominica.
In addition to the traditional 5km and 10km events, an inaugural 1km race for children 12 and under is being introduced. This race will start at 4 p.m. on Saturday, with the course being inside the Queens Park Savannah. Fifty youngsters are entered for this race.
At 5 p.m., 300 participants will face the starter for the 5k which will see some of the Caribbean’s fastest runners vying for top honours with the start and finish opposite TGIF on the Savannah.
Then on Sunday at 4.30 p.m., the excitement shifts to Chaguaramas, with the 10k race, which has attracted 200 runners. The 10k will start at the Convention Centre and proceed West on the Western Main Rd to the military gate at Chaqacabana and looping back East to finish at the Convention Centre.
Defending ladies champion, Jozeanne Harris is set to defend her title, which she won in Suriname in 2022 in a time of 44 minutes and 49 seconds. The defending men’s 10k champ is Guyanese national Marlon Nicholson.
The men and women 10k winners will pick up US$1,000 each and the Caricom Chairman’s Cup and Secretary’s Cup respectively. Various age group prizes are on offer for the 10k, all the way to over 70 and in the 5k, there is a prize category for differently abled participants.
The first Caricom 10K was held in 2005 to mark the United Nations International Year of Physical Education. As part of the pre-event activities leading up to the annual July Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government, this road race serves as a unifying platform, bringing together both professional and amateur athletes from the region. It aims to highlight the positive impact of sport on the overall quality of life and the promotion of peace and cooperation. The event also strives to foster a culture of healthy living.
The 2023 theme for the racing series is: “Promoting health resilience for all.”