TRINIDAD and Tobago could have over 20 players in today’s under-18 main draws of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Trinidad Summer Bowl Junior Tournament at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The count will actually be 23 for the penultimate of the four-leg Caribbean circuit, if everyone had signed after press time last night. Spearheading the girls’ field are national under-16 champion Aalisha Alexis, Keesa Lee Young, Osenyonye Nwokolo, Maria Honore and Abigail Jones.