NATIONAL COACH Terry Fenwick will further ramp-up his session from next Monday when foreign-based players join his session.
Yesterday, the 60-year-old former England defender oversaw the eagerly-awaited resumption of training by the senior men’s national football team, with a batch of locally-based players at the Police Academy Barracks in St James.
“We have a lot of players that have come in from overseas, they start with us as well on Monday. So we are hoping we get some positive news from FIFA they coming week and into next week and beyond that its about putting time and energy into the players, into the team and the mechanism to make sure that we can be competitive.”
Fenwick also disclosed that he increased the player pool with footballers born abroad that have T&T ancestry. “The international players outside are not just the guys that all you fellas would recognise, the Molinos and Hyland and Bateaus. There are also players that we have identified, of Trini parentage, that can represent the country, that (will) lift the level,” said Fenwick.
“I want to bring in five or six top quality players that can play for Trinidad and Tobago to give everybody the shot in the arm that we need going into competitive football in March next year without any preparation.”
With football having come to a standstill in Trinidad & Tobago over the past few months due to Covid-19 restriction, Fenwick felt good to have his charges out again. Among the technical staff supporting Fenwick were assistant coach Derek King and Keith Jeffrey.
“It was lovely having the guys out today. We gave them a relatively easy session today impacted with a lot of fun, lots of movement with the ball, skill sets and all of that, finished off with a little game towards the end.” “Fitness level are a long way from what we would like, we have to work on that. Recognising where we are, we are still on a FIFA ban so we need to work diligently with the players and get the best out of them that we possibly can,” he concluded.