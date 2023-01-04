DESPITE taking eight kilos overweight, Marvel Vigor was able to win one of the main events on the seven-race card when the 2022 local horse racing season concluded at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
Punters did not think the significant extra weight was a problem and made Glenn Mendez’s charge the 8/5 favourite in the fifth event of the Boxing Day holiday programme anyway.
And Marvel Vigor did not disappoint as he made most of the running to win the modified benchmark handicap for 80 & lower horses by 1 1/2 lengths with 56 kilos.
Pawan Putra came from way back to grab second at a very generous 15/1, while joint 2/1 second fancies Cool Cat and Super Bird ended up third and fourth, respectively, in the 1,100-metre turf contest.
Pawan Putra, who beat just one horse in his only other outing on grass for the season, was surprisingly not entered in Grade One Gold Cup, given that he had been a close-up fourth in the President’s Cup, at odds of 14/1, in the middle of the year.
Super Bird and Cool Cat were the leading turf horses of the season, but both were facing obstacles in last week Tuesday’s contest on a soft track.
Super Bird, who won three times on the surface, including the Champagne Stakes, was saddled with the welter impost of 59 kilos, while Cool Cat, who beat him into second in the Sian’s Gold Sprint at the start of the season, was returning from a four-month layoff.
Marvel Vigor, with former champion apprentice Dillon Khelawan up for the fifth straight occasion, has an enviable turf record. The Andre and Nigel Baptiste-bred and -owned four-year-old has four victories and two seconds from eight starts over the surface.
In the preceding race, one of the most successful turf performers at Santa Rosa Park, Mafia Man triumphed for the 12th time on the surface.
Dropping in class to face 35 & lower rated opponents in the modified benchmark handicap, Mafia Man, who started as a 6/1 shot, had not finished in the top three from six outings over the lawn, in the last two years.
The Barbados-bred was a reserve in the 1,500-metre contest and only got in when Emotional Damage was scratched, but rewarded his backers when prevailing by just under a length. And the nine-year-old gelding also provided former champion apprentice Jody Arneaud with his first winner, from 26 mounts, since he returned to the saddle early last season, following a lengthy absence.
Mafia Man had been sold to owner/trainer Clyde Rambaran by former champion owner Dave Chadee not long after his father Harold, who owned and trained all the horses in their sizeable stable, passed away over a year ago.
The Arima Race Club’s 2023 Season will get going on January 28.