P/Rico whip T&T in NORCECA ‘Final Four’

TRINIDAD and Tobago came very close to winning a set from the prohibitive tournament favourites when the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Women’s Final Four International Volleyball League continued Saturday night in Puerto Rico.

After securing the opening set of the straight round-robin competition before going down in four against the Costa Ricans the night before, the eight-time Caribbean champions were beaten 25-14, 27-25, 25-9.

The visitors’ put up very little resistance in the third set, after losing a heart-breaking second, despite battling back from 16-11 down to level proceedings at 22.

Channon Thompson had scored a game-high 20 points in the loss to Costa Rica the night before, and this country’s leading attacking player of the last decade scored 13 points, comprised of 11 kills and two blocked shots.

Puerto Rican Dariana Hollingsworth (16) was the only other player to reach double figures on the scoreboard in the 77-minute contest.

The tournament concluded last night with Puerto Rico opposing Costa Rica for the gold medals and tickets to the FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) Challenger Cup next year.

T&T were favoured to earn the bronze medals over the players from United States Virgin Islands, who were beaten 25-13, 25-18, 25-12 by Costa Rica on Saturday night after also going down in straight sets to the Puerto Ricans Puerto Rico when the tournament served off the night before.

TOUGH LOSS

