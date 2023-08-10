Runners-up in 2021 and eliminated by eventual winners Jamaica Tallawahs in 2022, the St Lucia Kings have made a number of changes as they search for the elusive winning formula in this year’s edition of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.
Five of the players who were in the Kings team that lost to the Tallawahs by 33 runs in last season’s eliminator at Providence in Guyana —Niroshan Dickwella, Adam Hose, David Wiese, Mark Deyal and Kesrick Williams are no longer with the franchise.
A notable addition to the batting lineup is Sean Williams from Zimbabwe, who was the leading scorer in the ICC World Cup Qualifier staged in his country in June/July.
Now a veteran at age 36, Williams is a replacement for Dasun Shanaka who is no longer available. But the Zimbabwean is in hot white-ball form, having scored three centuries in amassing 532 runs in five innings to take Zimbabwe to the brink of qualification last month. Also a very useful bowling option, Williams brings another spin bowling option to the team.
The Kings have gone for further experience in the middle order in Williams’ international team-mate Sikandar Raza, 37, while Sri Lankan left-hander Bhanuka Rajapaksa will join the team after the first five fixtures. In the meantime, Scotland seamer Chris Sole will be with the team.
Sole is the first Scotland player to appear at the CPL. He has played 38 One-Day and T20 matches for Scotland, claiming 58 wickets in those games and was a significant contributor to Scotland’s deep run at the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.
Sole will provide some seam bowling support for spearhead Alzarri Joseph, the CPL’s leading wicket-taker last season. But the real back-up for Joseph could be another CPL newcomer, Jair McAllister.
This has already been a breakthrough year for the burly 26-year-old pacer from Barbados. McAllister comes to the CPL with just nine first-class matches behind him and with no experience in the white-ball format. However, in his debut season for the Barbados Pride, McAllister took 18 wickets at an average of 18.55 and had an excellent economy rate of 2.96. The effort earned McAllister selection for the Headley/Weekes tri series at the end of the West Indies Championship. He again impressed, leading to a West Indies A team selection for the tour of Bangladesh where he picked up ten wickets in the two “Tests,” including a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the second match. But as promising as his debut season was, his selection by the Kings was still a shock for Jair.
“I am still quite surprised to be given a CPL contract,” he says. “Still can’t believe it.” However he says, “I think it’s an opportunity for me to better my all-round game, to mix with these guys and see how they think and learn different tricks that will help me develop.
Capable of clocking 90mph, McAllister brings genuine pace to the Kings and can generate generous bounce that can unsettle batters.
It is left to be seen how the Kings will choose to use him. But McAllister says that given the opportunity, “I want to do my best, put in a match-winning performance and try to enjoy it as much as I can.”
He adds: “I’m quite thrilled to be honest to be in a team with the likes of Faf Du Plessis and Alzarri Joseph. There’s a lot of talent on the team for sure, a lot of players that have performed at that level and I strongly believe that we have that skill-set to make a mark this year.”
As for his own goals, McAllister is keeping things simple.
“My main goal is to come out on top of all challenges thrown at me, whether it is to pick up a key wicket, bowl some tight overs, defend runs in the last over,” he says. “I think once you challenge yourself, you can really bring the best out of yourself and it won’t only benefit me but the team’s success.”
SAINT LUCIA KINGS:
Faf Du Plessis, Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Jair McAllister, Sikandar Raza, Peter Hatzoglou, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Roshon Primus, Jeavor Royal, Shadrack Descartes, Kkary Pierre, Leonardo Julien, Matthew Forde, Kimani Melius, McKenny Clarke, Sean Williams, Chris Sole.