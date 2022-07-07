Left-arm fast bowler Shaaron Lewis was the only new player drafted by the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the upcoming Hero Caribbean Premier League which runs from August 31 to September 30.
Having retained a strong core group of players, TKR completed their squad with the addition of Lewis, left-arm spinner Khary Pierre, wicketkeeper Leonardo Julien and seamers Anderson Phillip and Terrance Hinds.
Ravi Rampaul will also return to the TKR line-up this season but will only be with the team until September 12 when he will make way for Maheesh Theekshana who was signed by TKR prior to the draft.
Among the players retained were Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales and Tion Webster. Andre Russell was subsequently signed by TKR along with Nicholas Pooran.
Among the TKR signings prior to the draft were Tim Seifert, Seekkuge Prasanna, Colin Munro and Ali Khan.
“We are happy with the new signings who have a proven track record in this format,” TKR manager Colin Borde told the Express earlier this week.
“Munro has served us so well that we are always happy to have him with us. Prasanna has been with us previously and will add firepower in all facets of the game. Theekshana brings something different to the table as he did in the IPL. Seifert is back with us and can bat anywhere and keep. Ali khan is a Trini now and knows his role perfectly. Russell is feared by any team and for very good reason,” Borde added.
Meanwhile, the biggest move of the draft saw Shai Hope sign for the Guyana Amazon Warriors where he will join Ronsford Beaton and Veerasammy Permaul.
The Amazon Warriors had earlier retained Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Simith, Romario Shepherd and Chandrapaul Hemraj.
Among the Amazon Warriors signings prior to the draft were Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Paul Sterling, Keemo Paul, Henrich Klaasen and Gudakesh Motie.
Rahkeem Cornwall has joined the Royals from St Lucia Kings. Teddy Bishop and seamer Nyeem Young were also picked up by the Barbados franchise.
The Jamaica Tallawahs picked up Trinidadian batter Amir Jangoo and experienced Barbadian seam bowler Raymon Reifer while the defending champions the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots re-drafted T&T’s Joshua Da Silva and Jon Russ Jaggesar and they have brought in Keacy Carty and Jaden Carmichael.
The Kings have picked up Ackeem Auguste who captained West Indies at the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup along with Preston McSween and Leroy Lugg.
The Kings and the Patriots each have one overseas spot yet to be filled, these players will be announced in the coming weeks.
TKR will open their CPL campaign against the St Lucia Kings at Warner Park in St Kitts on September 1 before taking on defending champions Patriots at the same venue on September 3.
From there, TKR will travel to St Lucia for two games, one against the Kings on September 7 and the other against Jamaica Tallawahs on September 10, before returning home for four games.
The TKR home fixtures were divided equally between North and South Trinidad. The Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host TKR’s clash against Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 13 and 14 respectively before they move to the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba where they will face the Tallawahs and Kings on September 17 and 18. All four matches in T&T will bowl off at 7 p.m.
TKR will complete their group stage campaign in Guyana where they will face the Patriots on September 22 and then the Amazon Warriors two days later. Both fixtures will be played at the Providence Stadium.
Providence will also host the Eliminator and Qualifier 1 on September 27, the Qualifier 2 on September 28 and the final on September 30.
CPL SQUADS:
TKR: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro, Akeal Hosein, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Tion Webster, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Terrence Hinds, Leonardo Julien, Shaaron Lewis, Ravi Rampaul
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Dewald Brevis, Izharulhaq Naveed, Joshua Da Silva, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Keacy Carty, Kelvin Pittman, Jaden Carmichael, Qasim Akram.
St Lucia Kings: Faf Du Plessis, Tim David, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles, Kesrick Williams, David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mark Deyal, Jeavor Royal, Matthew Forde, Leroy Lugg, Preston McSween, Larry Edwards, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke.
Barbados Royals: Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Obed McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, Rahkeem Cornwall, Devon Thomas, Joshua Bishp, Justin Greaves, Corbin Bosch, Nyeem Young, Teddy Bishop, Ramon Simminds.
Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell, Sandeep Lamichane, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Mohammad Amir, Shamarh Brooks, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Raymon Reifer, Jamir Merchant, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Kirk Mckenzie, Joshua James.
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Paul Sterling, Heinrich Klaassen, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair.