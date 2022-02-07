PACY PROSPECT

With the prospect of a fully fit Shannon Gabriel, Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales set to line up for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, the upcoming regional four-day matches at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba is sure to draw some attention.
The Red Force will come up against Jamaica in the season opener starting tomorrow in south Trinidad and although the final combination is yet to be confirmed, head coach David Furlonge said the next couple of days are sure to be interesting given the calibre of players expected to be on show.
Despite almost two years without regional first-class cricket, the Red Force players have maintained a rigorous training programme with a number of players, including Seales and Phillip making the step up to the West Indies level.
Giving an update on the players ahead of the team’s afternoon training session yesterday, Furlonge said all the players were “fit and ready to go.”
“There are no injury concerns at the moment,” the Red Force coach noted.
Asked specifically about opener Jeremy Solozano, who suffered a concussion on tour with the West Indies late last year, and Gabriel, who wasn’t at his best in 2021, Furlonge said both players are ready to step up after putting in a lot of work behind the scenes.
“Solozano is fine and fully recovered. Shannon is good and he actually came out to practice on Saturday by himself and his fitness level is good,” Furlonge revealed.
“He has been bowling quick in practice and in the matches so we are looking forward to him bowling in the upcoming games. He has actually been able to cut down the amount of time he takes to bowl an over,” the Red Force coach added.
Asked about the prospect of having the pace trio of Gabriel, Phillip and Seales in the Red Force set up, Furlonge said: “I think is a nice option to have three top fast bowlers in the mix.”
The 33-year-old Gabriel has been one of the West Indies’ main strike bowlers in Test cricket for several seasons, playing 56 matches and taking 161 wickets.
Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Seales has played four Tests, grabbing 16 wickets. Outside of those four Tests, he played just one first-class tour match in New Zealand in 2020 before making his Test debut against South Africa in the Caribbean last year.
Phillip made his West Indies One-Day International debut following some good performances in the regional Super50 Cup which the Red Force won convincingly last year. He was also impressive in early 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down sports.
“I consider Anderson, Jayden and Shannon to be among the top fast bowlers in the region and I consider Anderson to be among the top West Indies prospect at the moment. With Andy and Shannon there together, the first hour or two hours of play will be interesting,” he added.
However, Furlonge said the focus has to be on getting the right combination for what they want to achieve in the games.
He said scoring 350 to 400 runs as well as getting 22 wickets in the game is the ultimate goal and he was confident the Red Force had the resources to get the job done.
“When see the wicket we will discuss the options but we are considering the combinations so we will look at our best options to get 350 to 400 runs and also to take 22 wickets in the game,” Furlonge concluded.
The team will have their final training session today at the match venue.