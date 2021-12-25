Pain is temporary

Normalisation committee (NC) chairman Robert Hadad has described 2021 as a “frustrating year” but says the NC is still focussed on getting its job done.
Having been given an extra year to fulfil his mandate from world governing body FIFA, Hadad in his end-of-year message said it would be “an understatement” to describe 2021 as challenging.
The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association had to deal with the disappointment of an early exit from World Cup qualifying for Qatar 2022, the effects of the ongoing pandemic and as the year ended, a debt situation that had not been resolved.
“Like every other organisation, the work of the normalisation committee was hampered by Covid, and we were unable to implement much of what we had planned,” Hadad said. But he added, “these setbacks have not diminished our commitment and our resolve to get football back onto a sound and sustainable footing, that would enable future administrations to focus on the development of the game.”
Speaking of the effect the pandemic has had, the NC chairman said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has affected all of us in one way or another; and football has been no different. Like the rest of the local sporting fraternity, all our leagues and competitions have had to be put on hold, delaying the progress we had all hoped to achieve. Globally, sport continues to face challenges as new strains of the virus emerge.”
Hadad urged the public to heed the science when it came to Covid-19.
“On the bright side, scientists have come together to develop vaccines to help protect us from the worst of the virus. While many have mixed views on the efficacy of the vaccines, it is the only defence we have against this deadly disease. I encourage everyone that hasn’t been vaccinated to speak with their doctor about the importance of so doing,” he stated,
In his message, the NC chairman also acknowledged the effort national teams had put in this year.
“Both our men and women’s national teams have been putting in the hard work in the face of very trying conditions, and we are beginning to see the fruits of their efforts,” he said.
And in closing, Hadad had a message for the players and the wider football community.
“Our athletes are always reminded that pain is temporary and that they must push past it to achieve glory. Their resilience and determination are lessons we must embrace to help keep us hopeful and positive.
“While the past year has been a frustrating one, we must put it behind us and focus on making tomorrow a better day. Let us persevere, do the right things and together we will make 2022 a better year.”