DESPITE failing to win a set and finishing at the rear of the field, Trinidad and Tobago still earned an individual prize in the Under-23 Pan American Women’s Volleyball Cup, Sunday night in Mexico.
Natassia Baptiste, a United States-based player who flew the red, white and black flag for the first time, collected the award for Best Second Blocker during the closing ceremony for the five-day tournament.
Dominican Republic whipped Mexico 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 to retain their title, while Puerto Rico secured the final place on the podium with a hard-fourth 25-22, 25-22, 29-27 triumph over Suriname. All four qualified for the Pan American Junior Games in Cali, Colombia, at the end of November.
After being crushed in their opening match by Dominican Republic on Wednesday, T&T would have still earned tickets to the inaugural multi-sport games by beating Suriname in the second and final round-robin encounter the day after.
However, they again failed to win a set and had to settle for seventh and last when they were beaten 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 by Guatemala on Saturday.
And just before the medal matches the following day, Costa Rica whipped the Guatemalans 25-14, 25-12, 25-15 for fifth place.
After brushing aside Puerto Rico 25-10, 25-14, 25-15 to finish at the top of Group B on Friday night, the Mexicans marched past Suriname 25-14, 25-13, 25-15 the night after to advance to the gold-medal match.
Dominican Republic won Group A with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-14 triumph over Suriname and they then overwhelmed Puerto Rico 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 in the semi-finals.