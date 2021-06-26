Pan Am medal rush

AKIL CAMPBELL struck gold to add a third medal to Trinidad and Tobago’s tally after he won the men’s scratch race on the second day of the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships, taking place in Lima, Peru.
Campbell, the brother of 2020 Tokyo Olympian Teniel Campbell, won the 60-lap, 15-kilometre event from Barbados’ Jamol Eastmond, with Guatemala’s Julio Padilla taking third. Twelve countries, including hosts Peru, Colombia and Venezuela were represented in the event.
Campbell’s gold capped a steady improvement in the quality of medals won by T&T at the Championships.
On Friday’s opening day, Alexi Costa, took bronze in the women’s scratch race and later, the men’s team sprint trio of Njisane Phillip, Zion Pulido and Keron Bramble won silver behind Colombia.
On an opening day when Colombia dominated with three gold medals, the USA-based Costa, 25, finished third in the scratch race, an event in which in all riders start together over a 10 km distance.
A former Caribbean road and time trial champion, Costa, daughter of former T&T cyclist Guy Costa, finished behind winner Amber Joseph of Barbados and Mexico’s Victoria Velasco Fuentes.
“Tonight, has been one of the best feelings ever on the bike. Hard work always pays off and I am very happy to finally see it all come together,” Costa commented via Instagram.
“A huge thanks to everyone who has supported me on this journey especially my beautiful family, it only goes up from here.”
Meanwhile, defending champions T&T finished second in the men’s team sprint with a time of 45.58 seconds. With Olympians Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne not participating in Lima, Zion Pulido joined Njisane Phillip, and Keron Bramble to finish just behind Colombia who produced a time of 44.933 seconds, while Argentina (45.939) ended third.
Meanwhile, Bramble and Phillip were down to compete in the second round of the keirin last evening after coming through their first round heats.
In heat one, Bramble was third behind Kevin Quintero of Colombia and Luis Cordon Paz of Guatemala, while in heat two, Phillip was second to Colombian Santiago Ramirez. Having finished third, Bramble had to go into the repecharge round, and he came through, winning the first heat to book his spot in round two.